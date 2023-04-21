Carlton Palmer has warned Burnley that they will likely face competition from "many other suitors" if Southampton are willing to let Nathan Tella leave this summer.

The former England international is not surprised that the Clarets are said to be keen to sign the winger permanently and believes the Saints would likely love to keep him.

Burnley's stance on Nathan Tella

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for the Clarets in 2022/23 - scoring 19 times and providing five assists in 44 appearances in all competitions as he's helped Vincent Kompany's side win promotion back to the Premier League and close in on the Championship title - and Football Insider has reported that talks are being held over a permanent deal.

It is said that a substantial offer will be needed to convince the Saints to sell Tella and, speaking to FLW, Palmer has warned Burnley that they could face significant competition if his parent club are open to cashing in.

He said: "I'm not surprised Burnley are looking to make Nathan Tella's move permanent.

"The facts speak for themselves - 38 league appearances and 17 goals so far this season. He has been a very important part of Burnley's season and their promotion to the Premier League.

"If Southampton get relegated would they want to let a player go that has helped Burnley get promoted and played very well in the Championship?

"They would more than likely want to have him back. The problem that Southampton have is that the player has now had regular football, he's been playing in the Burnley side and you would think he'd be a starter for them in the Premier League. The player will want to go and play at a higher level.

"We'll just have to wait and see but, on the other hand, if Southampton are willing to listen to offers, I'd be very surprised if there aren't many other suitors. He's probably been one of the best young players in the Championship this season."

What is Nathan Tella's contract situation at Southampton?

The former Arsenal youth player is under contract at St Mary's until the summer of 2025, which means Southampton are in a strong negotiating position.

However, they're currently on course for relegation to the Championship, which certainly reduces their leverage in talks with Burnley.

Given the Clarets' interest, it's hard to see the Saints holding onto the attacker if they are relegated.