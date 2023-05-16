After five years at Ibrox, Ryan Kent's time at Glasgow Rangers is set to come to an end this summer.

The winger's contract is due to expire later this month and he has not featured for the Gers since mid-April, with suggestions that he's already played his final match for the club.

Ex-Liverpool wide player Kent will not be short of offers but contrary to some reports that have suggested he has already agreed his next move, the 26-year-old could potentially be heading to Championship champions Burnley.

What is the latest on Ryan Kent's situation?

Kent is a man in-demand going into this summer and he is seemingly fielding offers from all over Europe in order to find his next move.

One club that have showed a very strong interest since last month are Burnley, who are eyeing up new faces to bolster their squad for their Premier League return and Mail+ reported that the Clarets made their move to offer Kent a contract.

There were claims however that Fenerbahce of Turkey had already struck a deal to bring him to the club, with journalist Ertan Süzgün claiming that an agreement was reached in principle nearly two weeks ago for his services.

And further claims earlier today from Fotomac suggested that the 26-year-old had put pen-to-paper on a £1.5 million per year agreement starting from July - that however looks to be wide of the mark.

According to Football Insider, Kent hasn't actually agreed a deal with Fenerbahce and he remains on the market this summer on a free transfer, and that still leaves Burnley in the mix for his signature.

Would Ryan Kent be a good signing for Burnley?

As a right footer cutting in from the left, Kent would be direct competition to the exciting Anass Zaroury at Turf Moor and he'd add considerable experience in European competition.

Kent has perhaps chosen the right time to explore a new challenge as the level of the Scottish Premiership will always be questioned - he'd be leaving European football behind but if he did go to Burnley he would still be plying his trade against some of the best players in the world.

This past season, Kent hasn't been that effective when it comes to goal contributions when he has been on the pitch, but that isn't the be all and end all when considering if he'd be a good addition to the squad.

About to enter his theoretical peak years, Kent on a free transfer would be a solid signing should he not break the wage structure at the club.