West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan and former Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy are the leading candidates to become the next Burnley manager, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The duo are in the race to become the new boss at Turf Moor alongside another unnamed frontrunner as it stands, with Tavolieri confirming that former Derby County boss Frank Lampard is now firmly out of the running.

The Clarets are searching for a new boss after Vincent Kompany’s departure for Bayern Munich last month, with the Belgian leaving for the German giants after relegation from the Premier League with the Lancashire side.

The same source revealed this week that Burnley are searching for ‘a name’ or an ex player known on the international stage, as Van Nistelrooy emerged as a serious candidate for the role.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Carlos Corberan frontrunners for vacant Burnley managerial position

Former Chelsea man Lampard was said to have been interviewed for the vacancy with the 22/23 Championship title winners last week, but the latest update has since distanced him from taking up the post.

The ex-England international joins the likes of Liam Rosenior and Thierry Henry in the list of stars linked to the vacancy since Kompany departed the club, as the Clarets move closer to appointing the successor to the Belgian.

Having had experience as part of the Dutch national team setup, as well as a year in charge of PSV Eindhoven, van Nistelrooy has emerged as one of the favourites to take on the role as Burnley return to the second tier, with Tavolieri’s post on Thursday confirming as much.

The X message said: “Frank Lampard no longer in the race for #BurnleyFC. As explained yesterday, Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s running for the job with Carlos Corberan and another name that hasn’t been revealed yet are the options. Wait&See. #twitterclarets”

That update adds to the previous update issued by the journalist, which highlighted the criteria Burnley wanted from any potential new boss, with Baggies boss Corberan still in the fold, having led his side to the Championship play-offs in the previous campaign.

Wednesday’s post from Tavolieri said: “#BurnleyFC still wants « a name » and « an ex-player known at the international »... In that order, the profile of Ruud Van Nistelrooy came on these last hours alongside Carlos Corberán & and another option that hasn’t been revealed yet… Wait&See. #twitterclarets”

Dutch international has been out of managerial work since leaving PSV Eindhoven in May of last year, having led the side to a second-placed finish in the Eredivisie in his one season with the club.

The 47-year-old enjoyed plenty of success in his time in charge, winning 68% of his matches during his 11 months at the helm, with 34 wins during from his 50 games in the dugout.

Ruud van Nistelrooy PSV Eindhoven managerial record Matches 50 Wins 34 Draws 8 Defeats 8 Goals scored 127 Goals conceded 60 Win % 68.0% Source: Transfermarkt

What will appeal to the Clarets’ chiefs during that time will be his side’s goalscoring record, with a whopping 127 goals scored during that time, making it 2.54 per game during his tenure.

That will be music to the ears of the Turf Moor hierarchy, with Burnley proving to be one of the most attractive teams to watch during their last stint in the EFL, with Kompany overseeing a side that scored 85 goals on the way to a 101-point haul in the second tier.

The evidence seems to suggest that the all-out attacking style that we saw last time they were in the Football League would resume if van Nistelrooy took control, with the prolific striker aiming to recreate his attacking mentality as a player onto his side.