Highlights Burnley midfielder Sander Berge is open to joining Fenerbahçe, where he would be in line to double his salary.

The Turkish giants have made a €15m offer for the Norwegian, which is below the Clarets' asking price.

Fenerbahce want this transfer saga sorted this week, or they could move on to other targets.

Fenerbahçe are willing to double Sander Berge’s salary as they look to sign the Burnley midfielder, although the two clubs remain apart on a fee.

The Norwegian international was one of few positives for the Clarets as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, with his performances in the top-flight catching the eye.

Sander Berge's Premier League 23/24 Stats (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 37 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 89% Tackles per game 2.1 Balls recovered per game 5.5 Clearances per game 1.6 Yellow cards 8 Red cards 1

It’s no secret that José Mourinho wants to bring Berge to Istanbul, and Turkish media outlet Sabah has claimed that the 26-year-old has an offer of €80,000 a week on the table from Fenerbahçe, which is double his current wage.

Sander Berge transfer latest

However, even though Berge has given the go-ahead for the move, it doesn’t appear as though a deal is imminent, as the same report explains that Burnley are holding firm on their €25m valuation of the player, with Fenerbahçe’s latest offer thought to be around €15m.

They add that talks are ongoing between the clubs this week, and Fenerbahçe are pushing to get this sorted one way or another in the coming days, as they’re supposedly ready to move on if an agreement cannot be reached.

Mourinho’s men have already started their season, as they’re in the Champions League qualifiers, with their latest play-off tie coming against Lille this week.

Their Süper Lig season starts on Saturday for the Yellow Canaries, so it makes sense that they’re pushing to get the squad sorted as soon as possible.

Burnley must stand firm on Sander Berge valuation

You can understand why Berge is keen on making the move to Fenerbahçe, both from a sporting and financial perspective, as he will get to play in Europe for a big club, and to work with an iconic manager.

But, from Burnley’s perspective, they have to do what is right for the club, and you have to say that a €15m offer is below Berge’s market value right now.

Whilst the ex-Sheffield United man moved to Turf Moor in a £12m deal, he proved last season that he is a capable Premier League player.

When you add in the fact that he is under contract with Burnley until the summer of 2027, and that they aren’t under huge pressure to cash in, then they shouldn’t allow themselves to get bullied in negotiations.

Of course, if the player does want to move, then you have to consider it, and it would change the dynamic, but they should still hold out for a bigger fee for such a talented player.

Burnley’s summer transfer plans

You get the feeling that plenty of activity will take place involving Burnley over the final weeks of the window, and it will be intriguing to see how Scott Parker’s squad looks come August 31.

Simply put, he is working with a group that is far too big right now, and he needs to trim the squad, work out his best XI, and identify which players he wants to keep around.

So, the immediate priority will be about moving players on, and then attention will turn to adding real quality in areas they feel are lacking.

Burnley start their Championship season away to Luton Town next week.