Burnley investor JJ Watt has revealed he's hopeful they can strike a fresh agreement to secure the return of Nathan Tella this summer, speaking in an interview with The Athletic.

The young attacker has operated both out wide and in a more central position for the Clarets during the 2022/23 campaign as an excellent asset for the Championship title-winners - but with no permanent option seemingly in place as part of the loan deal they struck last summer - the promoted side will need to re-enter negotiations with the Saints if they are keen to lure him back to Turf Moor.

The 23-year-old has recorded 19 goals and five assists in 45 competitive appearances this term and probably would have scored more than 20 if he hadn't missed a few games towards the latter stages of the campaign after being forced off against Reading.

Watt is someone who certainly wants to see him stay in Lancashire, saying: "I love Nathan, it’s his smile, his infectious attitude and he’s a great player. I’m hopeful we can get something done but it’s kind of up in the air at the moment."

What is Nathan Tella's situation at Southampton?

Tella still has two years remaining on his contract at his parent club after signing a three-and-a-half year deal on the south coast during the early stages of 2022.

He may have been deemed temporarily surplus to requirements next season but under a new manager, the 23-year-old could be given the opportunity to shine at St Mary's.

The Saints are likely to be in the second tier next term and know Tella can thrive at that level, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Saints do everything they can to keep hold of him, whilst trying to offload others who are likely to be high earners.

With these factors in mind, Vincent Kompany's side may face an uphill battle in their quest to recruit him, but they should have a decent amount to spend following their return to the Premier League.

Should Nathan Tella jump at the chance to return to Burnley?

It would seem like a no-brainer for Tella to return to the top flight with the Clarets because he has enjoyed such a successful spell at Turf Moor.

However, he needs to seek reassurances about his game time before he makes this potential move, because there are a couple of players who could potentially be ahead of him in the pecking order next season.

Anass Zaroury is one of those players, with the Moroccan having a huge amount of potential. He hasn't always performed exceptionally for the Clarets, but you would back him to be a regular starter in the top flight at some point.

Ryan Kent is another player who could be a starter on the left next season, with Kompany's side being linked with a move for the ex-Liverpool man.

With this in mind, Tella shouldn't put pen to paper on a permanent agreement without asking whether he will be a regular starter. At his age, game time has to be a priority because he will be desperate to fulfil his potential.