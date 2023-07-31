Highlights Burnley's proposed transfer of Nathan Tella from Southampton is gaining traction, as the chairman's daughter posted a video hinting at his return to the club.

Tella was instrumental in Burnley's dominant Championship campaign last season, scoring 17 goals in 39 games, and has been sought after by the club all summer.

However, Southampton is holding out for a higher fee, rejecting Burnley's £9 million bid and expecting £15-20 million. The situation may delay the deal as Burnley explores other winger options.

Nathan Tella’s proposed transfer from Southampton to Burnley has had further fuel added to the fire after the Clarets chairman’s daughter posted a video ominously suggesting a return to Turf Moor.

The Lancashire club, who ran away with the Championship last season with 101 points under Vincent Kompany, were the league’s top scorers in their immediate return to the top-flight - helped massively by Tella, whose return of 17 goals in 39 Championship games was a huge factor for the club’s dominating campaign.

But as a loanee from Southampton, their time with the forward was only short-lived as he returned to the south coast - with the Saints incidentally swapping places with Burnley in the Championship after their relegation. Kompany’s side have been in the hunt for the attacker all summer, though this latest escapade makes it seem as though a move is close for the 24-year-old.

What does the Nathan Tella video show?

In a video posted on TikTok by Burnley chairman Alan Pace’s daughter Ashyln, she is seen sending text messages to Burnley mascot Bertie Bee, before jetting off on a venture around Burnley town centre, sticking up posters on postboxes, the town hall and a Burnley FC mural.

Then, sticking one up on the home dugout, the poster can be seen saying: "MISSING! Last seen - smiling. Responds to - ‘Nathan Tella Baby’. Have you seen him?" The video then cuts to a montage of Tella celebrating for the Clarets in their games last season, to the tune of The Specials’ ‘Free Nelson Mandela’ track - before the words ‘Come Home Tella’ in clear writing.

The video has since then been shared by Alan Pace, in a move that has added huge fuel to the fire as Southampton hold out for a bigger fee in the long run.

What is the latest on Nathan Tella’s move to Burnley?

The latest report on Tella is that Burnley have recently had a £9million bid rejected from Southampton for the attacker star, according to Alan Nixon.

It is thought that Southampton are holding out for a fee within the region of £15million to £20million, and with Romeo Lavia’s potential move to Liverpool, the club won’t be held ransom to any potential fee with cash in abundance at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Burnley are reportedly in talks for Wilson Odobert of Troyes, and with Manuel Benson, Luca Koleosho, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Nathan Redmond all in the mix as winger options, it remains to be seen if Burnley will sell to buy first which could prolong a deal.

What has Southampton manager Russell Martin said about the move?

Martin told talkSPORT on Monday: “I’m sure we will end up playing a few games with players that will probably end up going.

“I hope that’s not the case, but you have to be honest with the situation and we are really prepared for that and really ready for that. Hopefully, we can keep hold of a few that are attracting real interest.

“A few might have to go to help us get a few in that we also really want to help us. We just have to wait and see. I can’t control that, all I can control is coaching them.

“A lot of the players with a lot of noise around them have been really brilliant and a lot of them are young men so it’s not easy with the noise around them so it’s to their credit.”