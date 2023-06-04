The 2022/23 campaign was full of positives for Burnley Football Club as they sealed their instant return to the Premier League.

The Clarets were by far the best team in the division, as former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany enjoyed a fantastic first season as manager in England.

It will be a season that will be remembered for a long time by Burnley and its supporters.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we have taken a look at the six most famous supporters of Burnley Football Club.

Who are the most famous supporters of Burnley?

Jordan North

It is well known that radio DJ Jordan North is a big fan of Burnley, and he has made his love of the club well known.

North is a local lad and has been seen on TV in recent years, finishing runner-up in the 20th series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. The Radio 1 star has also been seen on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in recent series and is also the host of the Going Home Show on Radio 1.

Alastair Campbell

Another celebrity of Burnley is well-known politician Alastair Campbell. The 66-year-old has followed the Clarets since he was a child.

Campbell was part of the Labour Party under former leader Tony Blair, and in 1997 he helped Labour win the election by coordinating their campaign. Campbell was part of the Labour Party until 2019 and, up to this day, is still continuing to follow Burnley.

Who does England cricketer James Anderson support?

Famous cricketer James Anderson was born in Burnley and is believed to be a big fan of the football club.

The 40-year-old made his debut in professional cricket back in 2000, and since then he has become a legend of the England national team, being part of the sides that have won the Ashes against Australia.

Snoop Dogg

It will be a surprise to many to read that worldwide rapper Snoop Dogg is a fan of an English football team.

However, it is believed that the rapper is a fan of Burnley, and he currently produces songs using Burnley-made mixing technology provided by company AMS Neve.

That company gave Snoop Dogg a Burnley shirt in 2016, which he seemed fairly pleased about the gift and has reportedly been a fan of the team since.

The Rapper is known worldwide for many hits he has produced during his music career and Snoop Dogg has also been seen in movies throughout the years.

Does King Charles III support Burnley?

Probably the most famous person to support Burnley is the current King of England, King Charles III.

The King revealed in a speech at Windsor Castle in 2012 that he is a fan of Burnley Football Club.

Charles has just recently had his coronation for the throne after the passing of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II last year.

Sam Aston

Sam Aston is known for his role on ITV’s soap programme Coronation Street, where he has played the role of Chesney for a considerably long time.

Aston has been a long servant of the TV programme, playing various different storylines and in his off time, the Burnley born actor is a big fan of the Clarets and is believed to be a season ticket holder at the club.