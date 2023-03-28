Burnley's supporters will have enjoyed this season after experiencing relegation during the latter stages of the last campaign.

Vincent Kompany hasn't just changed the Clarets' style of play - but he has also managed to guide them to an extremely strong position with the club on course to secure their return to the Premier League shortly after the international break.

Sitting 16 points clear of third place with a game in hand, something major would have to go wrong now to prevent the Lancashire outfit from getting back to the top flight at the first time of asking, with the supporters likely to be extremely confident going into their remaining games considering how consistent they have been this term.

Impressing both at home and on the road, it's currently unclear whether they will be able to keep that up with some tough fixtures coming up for them, but the team won't be short of confidence and that can only bode well for the league leaders.

Their fanbase will be expecting their top performances to continue, including some of the famous faces who support them.

We have listed just four well-known figures who back the Clarets, with the quartet likely to be delighted with their team.

1 King Charles III

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last September, Charles became King and has settled into the role nicely, though it will be extremely hard for him to follow in his mother's footsteps.

She was a widely-respected and popular figure with the reaction to her passing reinforcing that - and many Royalists will now be rooting for the success of her son who will be hoping to oversee a reign of political stability following the Covid-19 pandemic and the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

Known for his passion for environmentalism, that will now have to take a backseat with the King perhaps wise to stay out of politics but he could potentially devote his energy to the Clarets instead as a supporter of Kompany's side.

2 Alastair Campbell

Working behind the scenes as former Prime Minister Tony Blair's spin doctor during part of Labour's time in government, many will see his time in politics as a major success following three consecutive election victories for Blair.

Managing to kick John Major out of office in 1997, they won two more elections in 2001 and 2005, with Campbell returning to help during the latter campaign after quitting his role in Downing Street in 2003.

Often associated with the Iraq War, he's a divisive figure and continues to divide opinion with the 65-year-old remaining active in the media and often giving his opinion on current events in politics.

Thankfully for him, he gets the opportunity to enjoy himself when he watches the Clarets, with Campbell being seen at several games in the past.

3 James Anderson

Perhaps one of the most iconic England bowlers of all time along with Stuart Broad, Anderson continues to play in test matches for his country and appeared for them against New Zealand last month.

England lost by the second test by one run which would have been painful for them - but Anderson took three wickets during the match - perhaps reassuring himself that he's still got it at 40!

Claiming more than 650 test wickets during his career, he will be looking to get that tally as high as possible before he finally decides to retire. Cricket fans won't want him to retire anytime soon though.

Born in Burnley, it's perhaps no surprise that he supports the Lancashire side!

4 Sam Aston

Aston plays Chesney in Coronation Street, with the character being a long-serving figure in the soap.

Younger brother of Fiz and son to Cilla, he has played his part in a fair share of important storylines and has a son called Joseph with fellow former character Katy, with the duo breaking up before he moved on to another former partner Sinead.

He has a family in real life too - and as another famous face born in Burnley - he supports the Clarets with the actor known to have been a season ticket holder at Turf Moor.