It was an outstanding season for Burnley as they returned to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Clarets secured the Championship title after an excellent first season under manager Vincent Kompany, finishing with an incredible 101 points.

One of the key factors in their success was Kompany's recruitment, with the likes of Josh Cullen, Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson, Nathan Tella, Jordan Beyer and Taylor Harwood-Bellis all impressing after their arrivals at Turf Moor.

But not all of Burnley's signings have been as successful as this season's recruits and with the window set to open, we looked at how some of their most underwhelming signings from the last decade are faring now.

Where are Burnley's most underwhelming signings now?

Ben Gibson

Gibson became Burnley's joint-record signing when he arrived from Middlesbrough for £15 million in August 2018.

But it did not work out for Gibson at Turf Moor and he was sent off on just his second appearance for the club in the Europa League against Istanbul Basaksehir, while he did not make his Premier League debut until Boxing Day, when he scored in a 5-1 defeat to Everton.

That would prove to be Gibson's only league appearance of the season and he only featured once in the EFL Cup the following campaign before he was allowed to train with former club Middlesbrough in February 2020 after failing to secure a move away from the club in January.

Gibson was loaned out to Norwich City in September 2020, helping the Canaries to the Championship title in his first season and while he has failed to nail down his place in team at Carrow Road in recent years, he did make 24 appearances in all competitions this term.

Jelle Vossen

Vossen joined the Clarets from Club Brugge for £2.5 million in July 2015.

The Belgian had spent the previous season on loan with Middlesbrough, scoring nine goals in 40 appearances in all competitions as Aitor Karanka's side reached the Championship play-off final.

But it is fair to say that it did not work out for Vossen at Turf Moor and he departed less than two months after his arrival, returning to Club Brugge after just five appearances in a Clarets shirt.

Vossen would later claim that then Burnley manager Sean Dyche's "kick and rush" style of play was to blame for his struggles.

The 34-year-old spent five successful years with Club Brugge before joining his current club Zulte Waragem in January 2020.

Patrick Bamford

Much was expected of Bamford when he joined the Clarets on loan from Chelsea in August 2016.

Bamford had previously enjoyed successful temporary stints with Milton Keynes Dons, Derby County and Middlesbrough, but his time at Turf Moor was hugely underwhelming.

He was recalled by the Blues in January after failing to score in six league appearances for the Clarets before re-joining Middlesbrough on a permanent basis.

Bamford revealed that there were personal difference with Dyche during his time in Lancashire.

"Me and the boys got on fine but me and Sean Dyche just clashed," Bamford told the Daily Mail in 2017. "I could sit down and talk to him now and be civil but we had different ideas of football. I didn't get a chance. His team has done great, mind. I can't argue with that.

"There were a few comments. Dyche said that because I had come through at Chelsea, and because of the way I had been brought up, I had never had to work for anything."

Bamford's career has thrived since his move to Leeds United in August 2018, playing a key role in the Whites' promotion to the Premier League in 2020, while he was rewarded for his form by being handed his England debut in September 2021.

The 29-year-old has endured an injury-disrupted few years at Elland Road, but he remains an important part of the team.