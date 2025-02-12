Zian Flemming and Ashley Barnes have reacted to Jordan Beyer’s latest injury update as he hopes to return to Burnley side soon.

The defender has been out of action for the Clarets since December 2023, with his last appearance coming against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

It was reported in December 2024 by Burnley Express that the German made a return to training, but he has yet to make an appearance in Scott Parker’s side.

It remains to be seen when he will make his full recovery, but a return to the team must be just around the corner at this stage.

Jordan Beyer issues comeback message

Beyer has posted to social media a message indicating that his return will be soon, as he continues to train with the first team squad.

The centre-back has gone 410 days without a senior game, but could now bolster Burnley’s attempts to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

“Comeback loading,” wrote Beyer, via Instagram.

This message has been with many many responses, including from his own teammates.

Flemming and Barnes have both posted star-struck emojis in reply to a picture of the defender out on the grass taking part in training.

Parker will be hoping he can use the 24-year-old soon, with the club chasing automatic promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Burnley recent form

Burnley's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Oxford United (H) 1-0 win Portsmouth (A) 0-0 Leeds United (H) 0-0 Plymouth Argyle (A) 5-0 win Sunderland (H) 0-0

Burnley are currently unbeaten in their last 18 league games, with the team sitting third in the Championship table.

However, recent draws against Portsmouth, Leeds United and Sunderland have seen them lose ground in the race for automatic promotion.

The gap to leaders Leeds United is now eight points, albeit the Lancashire outfit will play on Wednesday night to cover their game in hand.

Parker’s side will host struggling Hull City at Turf Moor in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Jordan Beyer return will be a solid boost

Burnley have a strong defensive record this season, but the return of Beyer will still be a boost regardless.

The German knows what it takes to fight for promotion, having been in the Burnley side that won the Championship in 2023 under Vincent Kompany.

His experience will be great to have back in the dressing room, and his return should provide a morale boost to the whole squad.

It remains to be seen whether he will be involved against Hull, but his return must be coming soon if he’s been back in training since December.