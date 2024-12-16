Maxwel Cornet enjoyed a season at Burnley where despite relegation from the Premier League, he was the Clarets' star man - now though, he is being linked with a move to their bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers.

According to 225foot, Cornet is expected to return to his parent club, West Ham United, in January after a loan spell with Southampton has not gone to plan whatsoever.

The versatile forward joined the Saints on loan at the start of the season, but has spent the majority of his time on the sidelines through injury, having made just two Premier League appearances and failing to play a full 90 minutes.

In truth, since leaving Burnley, he has not looked like the same player that departed Turf Moor back in August 2022, as he has been in and out of the West Ham starting eleven over the last two seasons.

Despite the deal to Southampton being a season-long loan, it is being reported that Cornet will return to West Ham in January, which in turn could lead to another move elsewhere for the 28-year-old.

Blackburn Rovers are the club that has been reported to be interested in signing Cornet, along with Championship rivals Watford, should he return to his parent club in the winter, which will likely hurt the Burnley faithful who once loved to watch him play in claret and blue if he is to make the move to Ewood Park.

Maxwel Cornet excelled at Turf Moor and became a Burnley fan favourite

Cornet only featured for Burnley for one season, but it was enough for him to become a memorable figure at Turf Moor. He signed for the Clarets in the summer of 2021 after scoring a number of goals for Lyon in Ligue 1, paying a fee of £12.9 million for the left-footer's services.

As a collective, it was a season to forget for Burnley as they were relegated back to the second tier after six years in the top flight, but as an individual, Cornet shone brighter than the rest of the team that campaign.

The Ivorian picked up a couple of minor injuries, but managed to start 21 Premier League games and scored nine goals, which led to him finishing the season as the club's top scorer.

Arriving as a marquee signing and certainly living up to the hype, Cornet was worth the money despite the club's unfortunate relegation to the Championship, but after the drop into the Championship, it was always unlikely that the winger was going to stick around.

Cornet earned a move to West Ham, but he will live long in the memories of Clarets fans who watched him put on some fine displays through tough times.

A potential move to Blackburn for him this winter though would come as a huge shock for the Burnley faithful, as they will struggle to watch him pull on a blue and white shirt - as they would with any of their old favourites.

Maxwel Cornet could be a cracking signing for Blackburn Rovers if they can get a deal done

Blackburn are enjoying a fine Championship campaign, compared to previous seasons where they have struggled towards the bottom end of the table.

They currently sit in fifth position and behind fierce rivals Burnley, as they silently hunt down the much-wanted play-off places. John Eustace has done a fantastic job this season of turning around their fortunes, as last season they flirted with the drop zone before losing star man Sammie Szmodics to the Premier League.

Blackburn Rovers' last five results Opposition Result Luton Town (H) 2-0 W Sheffield Wednesday (A) 1-0 W Hull City (A) 1-0 W Leeds United (H) 1-0 W Middlesbrough (A) 1-0 W

January is around the corner, and Eustace will be looking to strengthen his squad. If Cornet becomes available, then he could be a very smart signing for Rovers amid their play-off push, especially as they are perhaps lacking a left-footed attacking option that is a real game-changer in the final third, as opposed to right-footed players like Todd Cantwell and Tyrhys Dolan.

There is no denying that Cornet is very injury prone, but on his day he is levels above the Championship, as proven in his spell with Burnley where he scored nine Premier League goals - he would arrive with plenty of experience aswell as versatility, as he can play full-back, wing-back or on the wing.

West Ham may be very willing to offload him as soon as possible, even on loan again, and if Blackburn manage to secure a deal and keep him fit, they would have a quality player on their hands.