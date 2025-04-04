Burnley's season continues to grow stronger as we enter the final few weeks of the Championship season - and having entered what is now a three-horse race for promotion with Leeds United and Sheffield United for promotion to the Premier League, Scott Parker's men will be well aware of the advantage they hold over the Elland Road outfit.

A 1-0 home win over play-off chasing Bristol City over the weekend was coupled with the Whites' last-gasp 2-2 draw against Swansea City, putting them level on points with Daniel Farke's men just over a month after falling seven points behind them in the race for the title.

Whilst many know that Leeds tend to slip up in the final weeks of the campaign, Burnley have continued strong - currently embarking on a 26-game unbeaten streak to keep their feet firmly in the race with the top two for the time being.

But with seven games to go and with Sheffield United still to play at home, their two-point gap means that promotion is still in Burnley's hands - and Parker knows the advantage they have.

Why Burnley's fixture list could be massively advantageous in promotion race

Looking at their fixtures on paper, Burnley do have some tough games coming up, with a tricky trip away to play-off contenders Coventry City over the weekend, before an away trip to Derby County next week precedes a Friday night home clash at home to Norwich City, who still harbour their own hopes of promotion.

However, it's the final four games of the run-in where Burnley could be in luck. A trip to Watford is typically tough, but the Hornets have two tough away games coming up against Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion - and if they lose both of those, they will be at least seven points adrift of the play-offs with just five games to go. That could see them on the beach against the Clarets, who would then look to roll into the potential winner-takes-all clash against Sheffield United on the other side of Easter with a win over the Hornets.

Following that, an away trip to Queens Park Rangers - who could have little to play for given that they are already five points clear of relegation - before a final day home clash against Millwall, who are also likely to miss out on the play-offs and easily avoid relegation.

Playing teams that are on the beach tends to be a blessing in disguise at the end of the campaign, and Burnley - barring their next two games and that huge clash against Chris Wilder's men - could be rather fortunate when it comes to how the fixture list has panned out.

Leeds United run-in has worked perfectly for Burnley this season

The same can't really be said for Leeds. The Whites face Luton Town and Middlesbrough away over the coming days, with the duo fighting for survival and play-offs respectively.

Luton have lost just one of their last five games as they look to make a late push for survival, whilst Boro have turned on the style with 10 points from their last five - and they could pose tricky tests for Leeds.

Burnley Fixtures Leeds United Coventry (A) 5th April Luton (A) Derby (A) 8th April Middlesbrough (A) Norwich (H) 11/12th April Preston (H) Watford (A) 18th April Oxford (A) Sheffield United (H) 21st April Stoke (H) QPR (A) 26th April Bristol City (H) Millwall (H) 3rd May Plymouth (A)

A home clash with Preston North End seems to be one of their easier games, but that is followed by an away trip to Oxford United and a home clash against Stoke City - once again, a side who have kicked on in recent weeks.

Bristol City follow at home, and they only sit outside the play-off spots on goal difference at present - whilst a final day outing away to Plymouth Argyle shouldn't cause too much drama - but the damage could already be done by then.

Parker will know that those games in and around the Easter period could see opponents try harder against Leeds, simply because they have more to fight for - and that could be a huge advantage to Burnley, with Leeds potentially slipping up and losing ground in the promotion race.