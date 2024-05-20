Highlights Vincent Kompany has dismissed Burnley future talks amid speculation linking him to Brighton and West Ham.

The former centre-back expressed frustration over rumors of his departure after a tough Premier League season.

Despite relegation, Burnley should retain Kompany given his promotion success and potential for growth.

Vincent Kompany has responded to questions over his Burnley future following the end of the Premier League season.

The Clarets suffered relegation back to the Championship after just one year in the top flight.

Kompany oversaw their promotion to the Premier League last season, with his side clinching the title with 101 points.

But the Belgian was unable to keep the club outside the relegation zone for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign, with the Lancashire outfit finishing 19th in the table.

This has led to speculation over his future, including links to replacing Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, as well as having been shortlisted by West Ham prior to their decision to pursue the appointment of Julen Lopetegui.

Vincent Komapny's Burnley record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 96 41 24 31 42.71

Kompany has shot down any speculation over his future following his side’s final Premier League game on Sunday.

The former centre-back rather cagily claimed he does not want to discuss his future now or ever, venting his frustration at suggestions he will leave.

“We’re not going to finish on that question, you can do better,” said Kompany, via the Burnley Express.

“I’ve never answered about my future, not once.

“Not now, never in the past, never in the future.”

Kompany was appointed as Burnley manager two years ago following the club’s relegation to the Championship in 2022.

He was the permanent replacement to Sean Dyche, who was in the dugout for nearly a decade prior to his departure.

The 38-year-old remains a popular figure at Turf Moor despite a difficult campaign for the club, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for Kompany, whose only other managerial experience came at Anderlecht prior to his move to Lancashire.

He was linked with taking over at Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea 12 months ago following his promotion-winning season, but remained with Burnley ahead of their Premier League return.

Kompany has a contract with the Clarets until the summer of 2028, having signed an extended five-year deal after winning the Championship last year.

Burnley will now be turning their focus to preparations for life back in the Championship after coming 19th in the Premier League.

A 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on the final day meant Kompany’s side finished eight points adrift of safety, with just 24 points to their name.

In a year where both Forest and Everton both received points deductions, Burnley were still comfortably relegated with a couple of games spare.

The summer will now be an important time for the club as they will want to build a team capable of fighting for promotion again next year.

Burnley should be keen to see Vincent Kompany stay

Despite a difficult year in the Premier League, Kompany is still the man to bring the club forward.

He already has guided them to promotion once before so can do it again with the right backing.

Recruitment last summer simply wasn’t good enough for the team to stand a chance of staying up, and it comes as no surprise that they have gone straight back down.

However, Kompany is still building experience as a manager and this year could prove useful for him in the long-run, which should benefit Burnley if they stay the course.

Questions over his future will be frustrating, but that is a natural part of the game, especially with so many vacancies at the moment.