Burnley FC have made a strong return to the Championship, and although their performances have not been to the level that would be expected, they are picking up results under Scott Parker.

The Clarets will be looking forward to the January transfer window to make the improvements that are needed to stick with Sheffield United and Leeds United for the rest of the season, and they have already shown a strong interest in a new right-back.

The Lancashire club are in advanced talks over a £2.5m deal for Silkeborg right-back Oliver Sonne, according to Football Insider. The Peru international had been targeted by Parker in the summer window, and they are looking to seal a deal now as Connor Roberts' Burnley future is currently undecided, with the Welshman's contract due to expire at the end of June.

Verdict made on the future of the right-back position at Burnley

While scoring goals has been difficult for the Clarets in 2024/25, keeping them out of their own net has been a lot easier, and their defence has stood strong throughout the season so far.

Roberts has played a key role in this, and losing him would be detrimental, especially if it comes in the January window. Sonne could help with the loss of him, but having both would be excellent for Parker.

Football League World's Burnley Fan Pundit, Josh Lucas, was asked if he believes the current right-back will leave next month or in June, and if he does, how big the impact would be.

He told FLW: "Although we’re in advanced talks for Oliver Sonne, I can't see Connor Roberts leaving in January, just due to the lack of options we have at right-back.

"Evidently, Shurandy Sambo isn't good enough because he’s been on the bench once, and he's nowhere to be seen. Bashir Humphries is better at left-back than right-back, and I think Scott Parker has realised that."

Josh continued: "So, I don't think he'll be leaving. I do expect him to sign a new deal because he quite enjoys being here. So, I think it would be good to have that extra option going into the second half of the season, because games come thick and fast at the minute.

"With Sonne potentially coming in we’ve got another option who can do the job, and he's also younger than Roberts. So, he’s one for the future as well."

Oliver Sonne Silkeborg Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearnances (Starts) 16 (15) Minutes Played 1394 Goals (Assists) 3 (4) xG 1.54 Shots (On Target) 14 (6) Pass Accuracy 87.3% Chances Created 23 Cross Completed 12 Tackles Won 78.3% Duels Won 52.9% Aerial Duels Won 59.1% *Stats correct as of 20/12/2024

Roberts' experience is too good to let go of

At 29, Roberts' experience is too good to let go of, especially while Burnley are involved in the fight for automatic promotion. He has made over 200 appearances in the Championship, and already knows what it takes to reach the Premier League.

However, he spent the second-half of last season on loan at Leeds in the second tier, rather than playing in the top flight with the Clarets, and while the management team is different, he may remember that.

Allowing Roberts' contract to run out would allow him to go to a rival for free, and if Burnley do not win promotion, then that could have a direct impact on their chances once again in the next campaign.

Sonne would soften this blow, but he is unproven in England, and it may take a little bit of time to get up to speed, and therefore having the dependable Wales international still at Turf Moor will help.