This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It came as something of a surprise to see James Trafford remain at Turf Moor following the conclusion of the 2024 summer transfer window amid continued speculation and, of course, the series of player departures from Burnley in the final few weeks.

Clarets chairman Alan Pace has been the subject of plentiful criticism from supporters for conducting a firesale of some of the club's best talent, with the likes of Sander Berge, Anass Zaroury, Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea, Ameen Al Dakhil and Vitinho - among others, of course - all leaving Burnley in the dying embers of the window.

Burnley have been able to compensate for the series of exits somewhat by bringing in Jeremy Sarmiento, Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming, but many more were strongly linked with a move elsewhere including Trafford.

The England youth international, who only joined Burnley last summer, was the subject of significant reported interest from Newcastle United across the window.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies renewed their interest with days to spare by readying a fresh £20m offer after seeing their £16m proposal rejected earlier in the window but a move failed to materialise and Trafford has remained at Burnley until January at the very least.

Burnley verdict given on James Trafford

Burnley sanctioned no less than 21 departures across the course of the summer window and, given his age, pedigree the mass exodus in Lancashire and the previous goalkeeping sales of Arijanet Muric and Lawrence Vigouroux, it certainly came as a real shock for Football League World's resident Clarets fan pundit Nathan Rogers to see Trafford stay put beyond the window.

"The one player I'm surprised that didn't leave the club over the summer was actually James Trafford," Nathan explained to Football League World.

"I know Newcastle were heavily linked and all sorts of rumours and reports suggested that the deal was pretty much work and he was going out the door, and the incoming 'keepers we had signed suggested we were having a full reshuffle of the goalkeeping department.

"Muric left, Vigouroux went to Swansea and obviously Trafford was sort of the last piece of the puzzle. Although I'm not disappointed he's stayed, I'm very surprised he's stayed.

Related Burnley FC: Scott Parker issues "honest" verdict on hectic Turf Moor transfer window The Clarets boss is relieved to see the end of an action-packed summer transfer window for his side

"There's a phenomenal 'keeper in there, he's still very young, he's got a very high ceiling to hit and I think he'll be an exceptional goalkeeper at this level. I think a year in the Championship will actually do his development very well, he went from League One to the Premier League so for him to make that jump was quite big and set him back a bit.

"Overall, I'm pretty happy we've kept him but I'm pretty surprised we have."

James Trafford can have a big Championship impact for Burnley

As Nathan rightfully alludes to, Trafford was very much thrown into the deep end last term having spent the season before on loan in League One with Bolton Wanderers from Manchester City. Burnley were often far too open under Vincent Kompany and shipped goals galore, something which cannot solely be attributed to Trafford.

There were occasions where he simply appeared to be out of his depth, but it was only to be expected given the magnitude of the step-up in his career and the defensive frailties infront of him hardly helped proceedings either, so there has been plenty of reasonable latitude afforded.

James Trafford's 23/24 Premier League stats for Burnley, as per FotMob Appearances 28 Goals conceded 62 xGOT conceded 54.6 Saves 106 Save percentage 63.1% Clean sheets 2 Errors led to goal 1

That will not be the case quite as much this season, although Trafford already looks much more comfortable in the Championship and could well become among the most dependable pairs of hands in the league. Cool, calm and collected with the ball at his feet and under pressure, Trafford has continued to allow Burnley to play out from the back but he also possesses fine reflexes and shot-stopping abilities.

It is also important to note he will not be under the cosh half as much as he was during Burnley's relegation season last time out and all the evidence suggests he will remind the masses of his promise and potential in the Championship, meaning that while it was a surprise to see the Clarets retain his services, that simply has to be recognised as a real success in a window which has come under scrutiny.