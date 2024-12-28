This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley have been encouraged to get a deal over the line for Las Palmas striker Oli McBurnie, who has emerged as a reported transfer target for the Clarets ahead of the January transfer window.

The Clarets are currently in fine form and have to be considered among the favourites to clinch promotion to the Premier League come the end of the season.

Under Scott Parker, who has twice achieved promotion from the Championship with Fulham and Bournemouth in previous years, Burnley have lost just twice all year and have chalked up a 10-match unbeaten run, which was extended through a 2-1 victory away to second-placed Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Burnley's imperious form of late has lifted them up to third place at the season's exact mid-way point, and they're only one point shy of league leaders Leeds United.

They've lost the fewest number of games in the division and have the league's strongest defensive record too, but while Burnley are more than capable of overcoming opposition, concerns remain about the side's lack of firepower.

That's because they currently rank ninth in the Championship for goals per match with just 1.3, a figure less than 15th-placed Coventry City's 1.4. Meanwhile, an xG of 24.3 - the seventh lowest throughout the division - shows Burnley do have issues when it comes to creating chances and service in the first place.

Central midfielder Josh Brownhill has enjoyed excellent form infront of goal as of late, having taken his league tally up to nine for the season after finding the back of the net consecutively against Norwich City, Watford and the Blades in Burnley's last three.

But no other player at Turf Moor has scored more than three league goals, with the likes of Zian Flemming, Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster and goalless summer signing Andreas Hountondji all failing to get going.

It's no wonder, then, that Parker is clearly in the market for another striker in January.

Burnley FC's transfer interest in Las Palmas' Oli McBurnie

According to a report from The Sun, Burnley are interested in bringing McBurnie back to English shores by striking a loan agreement with LaLiga outfit Las Palmas next month.

The 28-year-old, who counts the likes of Swansea City and Sheffield United among his former sides, has struggled for form and consistent minutes since completing a shock switch to Spain from Bramall Lane back in the summer. McBurnie is yet to open his league account for Diego Martinez's side, having started on seven occasions.

However, the report adds that Burnley are set to face competition from Lancashire - and promotion - rivals Blackburn Rovers, who are also keen to land the Scottish international on loan.

It would be no surprise to see McBurnie on the shortlists of many other Championship clubs, with his experience and pedigree at second-tier level coupled with his potential availability sure to make him something of an attractive proposition.

Burnley FC verdict offered on Oli McBurnie, Las Palmas transfer interest

We asked our Clarets fan pundit, Will Lancaster, whether he believes McBurnie would be a good signing for Burnley if they can get a deal over the line.

Although Will has reservations over a potential permanent deal, which could become a possibility if McBurnie was to sign for Burnley and have the desired impact, he is in little doubt over the short-term influence he could have on their pursuit of promotion.

"Oli McBurnie's definitely an interesting one," Will told Football League World.

Oli McBurnie's career stats by club via FotMob, as of December 27 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2013-2015 Bradford City 20 0 0 2015 Chester FC (loan) 14 5 0 2015-2019 Swansea City 62 26 6 2015 Newport County (loan) 3 3 0 2016 Bristol Rovers (loan) 5 0 1 2018 Barnsley (loan) 17 9 0 2019-2024 Sheffield United 159 29 7 2024- Las Palmas 16 2 3

"He still managed to score six for Sheffield United last season in the Premier League, he's gone out to LaLiga and I think he got an assist against Real Madrid so, weirdly enough, you can see the quality is there.

"I'd be pleasantly surprised by the signing of McBurnie. He obviously has Championship quality, he's shown that for Swansea City and Sheffield United over the years and we do need a talisman.

"Lyle Foster has been out injured, Jay Rodriguez isn't getting any younger, Andreas Houtoundji hasn't quite developed in the way many fans had expected him to.

"With Burnley, I'd liken it to the Kieffer Moore deal Ipswich got over the line last year - he brings that experience and physicality and knows where the back of the net is at this level.

"I think a loan deal would definitely be more beneficial because if Burnley go up, I don't think McBurnie is cut out for Premier League level but he's certainly someone you've got to take with both hands in the Championship.

"I think it would be a good signing if Burnley can get a deal done."