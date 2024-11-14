This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley are reportedly a side interested in securing the services of highly-rated Peterborough winger Kwame Poku.

According to TBR Football, Burnley are rumoured to be one of the clubs interested in picking up the in-form winger in January.

Southampton, Ipswich Town and Rangers are also interested in landing Poku's signature, with Peterborough United facing a challenge on their hands to keep hold of the 23-year-old.

Interest would no doubt have risen over the weekend after Poku's impressive hat-trick against rivals Cambridge United in a 6-1 win for the Posh.

After 15 goal contributions in 15 games, it doesn't come as too much of a surprise why the Clarets are showing their interest, but would he replicate his form if he made a move to the second tier?

Burnley questions raised over Poku suitability

FLW's Burnley fan pundit, Ben Livingstone, has assessed whether he'd welcome the signing of the Peterborough winger, voting against the possibility, noting Scott Twine's struggles to step up at Turf Moor.

"Yeah, I do like Poku as a player, but I don't think he's up to the level of Burnley. You look at when we signed Scott Twine and the contributions and affect he had in League One in the season before he joined from MK Dons, and he didn't live up to it at Burnley at all.

"I think Poku would be the exact same to be honest. He may be a bit better in terms of having more flair, whereas Twine was very set-piece orientated.

"Personally, I don't think it would be a good signing. I do think we need a winger. Personally, I'd look at bringing back Jacob Bruun Larsen. We saw what he could do in the Premier League last year, and he's not wanted at Hoffenheim.

"So he'd be my number one choice in terms of getting someone in. I don't think he'd cost a fortune. It would be a no-brainer to get Bruun Larsen back in.

"I wouldn't go for Poku, he might get a mid-table side in for him, I could see Bristol City going for him or someone like that."

Poku could live up to the level of Burnley

It's hard to judge a League One player who is flourishing in League One but hasn't experienced the level of the Championship, but Poku can certainly live up to the expectations of Burnley.

He's shown a real threat from the Posh's right-wing, with ten goals and five assists this season, adding to his 18 goal contributions last campaign.

Kwame Poku's statistics in League One so far this season, as per FotMob Appearances 15 Goals 10 Assists 5 Dribble success % 46.9% (30/64) Chances created 21 Fouls won 26

He may not be what the Clarets need right now in terms of a Championship-level winger, but he is still only 23 and could make it to that level with a move to a mid-table side to express his threatening approach from the right-wing.

One thing is for sure, Poku seems a level above League One, so whatever happens in the future, he warrants a move after his Peterborough spell.