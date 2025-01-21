Burnley have been one of the more active Championship clubs in the January transfer window so far, with three incomings supplemented by as many outgoings.

Oliver Sonne, Ashley Barnes and Jonjo Shelvey have all been drafted in to help the Clarets' promotion push, but by no means is their business done there, with Parker's men still having a glaring hole in attack.

Han-Noah Massengo, Andreas Hountondji and Owen Dodgson have all departed Turf Moor on loan, and there are set to be at least a few more following them out of the exit door this month.

Incomings are the main topic of discussion at Turf Moor though, with Parker's men in need of attacking reinforcements before the February 3rd deadline.

Here, we round up the latest comings and goings at Burnley...

Burnley continue to chase Morgan Whittaker

A name that simply won't go away in this window is Morgan Whittaker, with Burnley believed to have returned to the table with a new bid after their first offer this month was rejected out of hand by Plymouth.

Whittaker has been a long-standing target for the Clarets, who saw two offers rejected over the summer, and despite a down turn in form this season, there seems to be a determination to finally make him a Burnley player this month.

Burnley are in desperate need of some invention in the final third having drawn a scoring blank in three of their last four games, and Whittaker could well be the answer to that.

Any move up to Burnley may have to be put on the back-burner for now though, as the Clarets face Plymouth on Wednesday night, so Argyle will no doubt want him to play in that game, which leaves him in a rather awkward position.

Hjalmar Ekdal looks set to depart Turf Moor

Hjalmar Ekdal could pass Whittaker on his way out of Turf Moor, as he looks a near certainty to depart this month owing to a distinct lack of game time.

Stoke City, QPR and Rangers have all previously been credited with an interest in taking Ekdal, but as yet he's remained at Turf Moor.

There doesn't appear to be much chance of him staying beyond the end of the season, as despite being a fan favourite after featuring towards the end of the 22/23 promotion campaign, he's found first team opportunities limited since then.

Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley stats post-22/23 (Transfermarkt) Appearances Minutes played Clean sheets 10 545 2

He finds himself behind CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve in the pecking order, while John Egan and Joe Worall have largely kept him off the bench this season too.

Burnley have recruited Jonjo Shelvey

After Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this month that Jonjo Shelvey was training with Burnley, his move was finally confirmed earlier this week and he joins to help the Clarets' promotion push.

Shelvey has a promotion under his belt himself from his Newcastle days and has signed after impressing in a brief trial period.

The former Nottingham Forest man returns to England after a relatively unsuccessful time in Turkey and hasn't played any competitive football since October.

Burnley needed the extra option in midfield, and Shelvey could well go straight into Wednesday night's squad against Plymouth, with Parker widely known for rotating his squad in three-game weeks.