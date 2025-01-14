It's been a whirlwind week on the transfer front for Burnley, who have been linked with several moves for players and have even seen one of last summer's big-money signings finally make a long-awaited return on the pitch.

Scott Parker's side advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to a 3-1 extra-time victory against Reading last weekend, and their league campaign continues to tick along nicely too, with the Clarets occupying a top-two spot.

They face a crunch clash on Friday night against fellow automatic promotion chasers, Sunderland, and while Parker would undoubtedly have hoped to strengthen his squad more than he has done, the additions of Oliver Sonne and Ashley Barnes so far have been welcome ones.

Burnley are certainly still in the market to do business as we approach the halfway point in the window and have made moves this week to bring players into the club.

Here, we round up the latest comings and goings on the transfer front at Turf Moor...

Jonjo Shelvey is training with Burnley

As exclusively revealed by Football League World last week, Jonjo Shelvey is training with Burnley at the moment, and Scott Parker confirmed that after the weekend's cup win against Reading.

Parker claimed that the club are keeping an eye on Shelvey throughout the week and will make a decision soon on whether to sign him or not.

Shelvey's transfer situation is a rather unique one in the fact he's without a club, so although there's no major rush to get a deal done in January, Burnley will be acutely aware that the player will want to get a deal signed somewhere soon to get some game time this term.

The former Nottingham Forest man is without a club after he parted ways with Eyupspor earlier this month, with the fact he played just six times for them this term raising doubts over his fitness levels.

Mike Tresor made his long-awaited Burnley return

The main transfer saga for Burnley this month looked set to be whether Mike Tresor would be staying at Turf Moor or departing for pastures new.

It was widely accepted that it would probably be the latter, as last summer's £16m recruit hadn't made a single appearance for the club all season before incredibly appearing on the bench against Reading at the weekend.

Mike Tresor 23/24 Premier League stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 16 0 0

The Belgian winger came on off the bench and played a key role in the second and third goals for the Clarets, with Parker now hoping to get him some more football.

Burnley fans will hope he gets more at Turf Moor on Friday night, but they've learned to expect the unexpected where Tresor is concerned, so his future still remains up in the air, with a move abroad largely touted for the former Genk man.

Burnley have seen an offer rejected for Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker

A long-standing target of Burnley's, the club have reignited their interest in Morgan Whittaker this month but saw an initial offer rejected in the last few days, as sources at Football League World confirmed earlier this week.

FLW understands that Burnley's latest offer was a cash proposal to Plymouth, which although is more along the lines of the sort of deal Argyle are looking for, and is more attractive than the summer's two loan offers, still falls below their valuation.

According to Plymouth Live, Burnley's latest offer was "nowhere near" Argyle's valuation, but in typical transfer window fashion, a low-ball opening offer isn't unusual in a deal and there remains hope that a conclusion could be found.

It's unlikely to be found in the next week or so though, particularly as Burnley face off against Plymouth on January 22nd.