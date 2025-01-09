The January transfer window promises to be make or break in Burnley's promotion chase, with keeping hold of their key players as important as signing new ones.

It's been fairly quiet on the incoming front so far for the Clarets this month, with very few concrete links to players, although they have moved to sign Oliver Sonne and re-signed Ashley Barnes.

The re-capture of Barnes was one no fans saw coming, although a deal for Sonne had long since been in the works and was widely anticipated to happen at some point.

As far as outgoings are concerned, this is where more of Burnley's attention will be focused this month, as several of their stars have attracted interest in the not-too-distant past.

Luca Koleosho has been linked with Bayern Munich, Maxime Esteve with Tottenham as exclusively revealed by Football League World and James Trafford continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Here, we round up the latest transfer news at Turf Moor.

James Trafford is attracting interest from Newcastle United

Newcastle United's interest in Trafford just refuses to go away, and it's evident that the England youth cap is a long-term target for Eddie Howe, so it's starting to feel like the former Burnley boss won't stop until he gets his man.

The Toon Army are believed to be eyeing up a £20m move for Trafford this month, but Burnley are reportedly going to do their best to repel their advances as they're in the thick of a promotion battle.

Any Newcastle move for Trafford seemingly hinges on Martin Dubravka leaving St James' Park, but fresh reports claim that the club are keen to keep him until the end of the summer, which would hint that their pursuit of the Clarets keeper will be put on the backburner until the end of the season.

James Trafford 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Appearances 25 Clean sheets 16 Goals conceded 9 Shots faced 60 Saves 51 Goals prevented 6.89 Errors leading to goals 0

Trafford has been integral to Burnley's defensive success this season, keeping 16 clean sheets in the Championship - the most of any goalkeeper in the division.

Burnley are interested in a move for Royal Antwerp's Jacob Ondrejka

According to international football transfer correspondent Luca Bendoni, Burnley hold an interest in bringing Royal Antwerp attacker Jacob Ondrejka to Turf Moor to help bolster their forward line.

The Clarets have been a little goal shy at times this season and Ondrejka has been a threat in the final third – scoring seven times and assisting a further four goals in the Belgian Pro League this term.

Burnley have endured recent success in the Belgian market, with players like Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson, Vitinho and Josh Cullen all signed from the European country's top flight.

The Clarets aren't blessed with too many options on the wing, but with Manuel Benson and Aaron Ramsey to come back from injury at some point, those concerns could be lessened at any point.

Hannes Delcroix has refused a move to Standard Liege

He's something of a forgotten man at Turf Moor these days, but Hannes Delcroix made the headlines recently when it transpired that he'd turned down a move to Standard Liege.

His teammate Andreas Hountondji did sign for the Belgian club, but Delcroix refused to follow him, which would hint that his future remains at Turf Moor, although he'll have his work cut out to get back in the team.

Burnley are blessed with plenty of options at centre back, with no fewer than five currently available, while first choice left back Bashir Humphreys is also a centre back by trade.

Whether Delcroix is moved on elsewhere remains to be seen, but for now his future lies at Turf Moor.