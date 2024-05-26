Highlights Recent managers have brought Burnley success, with Vincent Kompany leading the team to a league title two seasons ago.

Harry Potts stands out as the best Burnley manager with the highest PPG, longest tenure, and most wins in club history.

Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe also make the list of top managers, with Dyche being the longest-serving boss in Burnley's history.

Some of the best achievements in Burnley's history have occurred in the past 20 years, with multiple promotions and a title win coming in the last decade alone.

With these successes comes good managers; it's hard not to be considered to be good when you are collecting such types of team honours.

The club's most recent league title came only two seasons ago, as Vincent Kompany led the Clarets to first place in the Championship in his first season as the team's coach. Things didn't go nearly as well in the following campaign, but his stock remained high.

Points per game (PPG) is a very good measure of a coach's success. Kompany's average PPG has taken quite a hit this season, but he still ranks highly. So who is ahead of him on the list of the best Burnley based on their PPG?

Note: to make this list, each manager must have been in charge of at least 25 games as Burnley boss.

Burnley's best ever managers by PPG Name Days in charge PPG 1 Harry Potts 4403 1.56 2 Owen Coyle 778 1.53 3 Vincent Kompany 691 1.53 4 Stan Ternent 2193 1.45 5 Eddie Howe 635 1.42 6 Frank Hill 2098 1.36 7 Sean Dyche 3454 1.34 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

7 Sean Dyche

The current Everton boss had to be on this list, although he may be a lot lower than some would expect, given some of the incredibly positive seasons that Sean Dyche gave the Clarets.

Even with the 2017/18 season, which saw Burnley finish seventh in the Premier League, the 52-year-old's average PPG during his 425-game-long tenure (the longest, in terms of games, in the club's history) was 1.34, as per Transfermarkt.

He was the man to bring European football to Turf Moor. Whether that pitch will see European competition again soon, or ever again, remains to be seen, but this, the trips to the continent, the resilient football; all of these are things that fans will never forget, and Dychey provided them.

6 Frank Hill

The Scottish manager was with Burnley during the early days of their long run as a first division club between 1947 and 1971; Frank Hill was in charge from the October '48 to June '54 section of that period.

His reign wasn't one of immense success, but he did manage to achieve 1.36 PPG.

5 Eddie Howe

Another well known current manager makes the list. Eddie Howe's 1.42 PPG puts him fifth on Burnley's all-time manager's list, but his stint in Lancashire isn't what the general football fan may know him for.

His current tenure as Newcastle United boss, and former role as manager of AFC Bournemouth may be what gets associated with the 46-year-old more than his time at Turf Moor.

Howe took over in the season following the club's relegation to the Championship in the 09/10 campaign. He helped to steady the ship, maintaining them at the level, but was sacked in October 2012.

4 Stan Ternent

Stan Ternent's first job as a coach came as an assistant to the legendary Bob Stokoe, so it should come as no surprise that he makes this list.

His six-year stay as the boss of the Clarets brought one promotion to the club, when they reached Division One by finishing second in the 99/00 Division Two campaign.

At the end of his time with the club, he achieved an average of 1.45 PPG as boss.

3 Vincent Kompany

For a while at least, and maybe permanently, the Manchester City legend's PPG tally with Burnley will stay at 1.53. Had he been snapped up by one of the teams that was looking at him at the end of the 22/23 season, then he may well have been first on this list.

Vincent Kompany will always be remembered by those at Turf Moor for that run in the Championship when they secured 101 points. It was an iconic squad with an iconic boss.

2 Owen Coyle

The Clarets' boss between November 2007 and January 2010 has the same PPG as Kompany (1.53), but Owen Coyle's superior number of wins as Burnley manager (49 > 41) earns him the silver medal in this regard.

Coyle's best achievement during his time with the Lancashire club was winning the play-offs in the 08/09 season.

1 Harry Potts

Harry Potts tops a few different manager lists for the club. He's number one for PPG with 1.56. He's also spent the longest amount of time in charge of the club (4403 days) and he has the most total wins as boss in the club's history (272).

By all measurements, a true Burnley great.