Burnley are preparing for transfer interest in Luca Koleosho this summer, with Serie A side Torino the latest club to be linked with a move for the Italian.

As per a report from Direttagoal, Torino are keen on making a move for him after the close of this season, with Koleosho also in the frame for a potential call-up to the Italian men’s national team.

Burnley are firmly in the mix for automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, with the winger contributing over the course of the campaign to their rise up the table.

Featuring heavily during the first half of the campaign, the 20-year-old, who is estimated to earn £20k-a-week at Turf Moor, has registered two goals from 26 appearances in the second tier, but a reduction in playing time recently has fueled speculation about his future.

Luca Koleosho's Burnley statistics (2024/25 season) Appearances 26 Starts 19 Goals 2 Assists 0

Koleosho has featured for just three minutes over the past 10 games, dropping out of the matchday squad on six occasions while he has remained an unused substitute in three other clashes.

With Scott Parker seemingly not able to get the best out of his game at the moment due to an array of options out wide, interest is beginning to mount about the wideman returning to his native homeland.

Torino linked with summer move for Burnley’s Luca Koleosho

According to a report from Direttagoal, Luca Koleosho is attracting interest from Serie A, with Torino the latest club to be keen on making a move for the player.

The report states that Torino are ready to get ‘serious’ over a move and the management at the club are said to be big admirers of his abilities.

Torino boss Paolo Vanoli has reportedly been impressed by the fact Koleosho can play in multiple positions and can operate on either flank, with these two key factors why Torino are ramping up their efforts.

It’s not been revealed how much Burnley would want to part ways with Koleosho, but it is believed interest will continue throughout the summer transfer window, with the Clarets braced for some incoming bids.

This emerging interest comes after Koleosho was linked with a move away from Turf Moor before the winter transfer window, with German giants Bayern Munich listing the attacker on their list of players to replace Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry.

Last summer, Koleosho was also tipped for a return to the Premier League with Wolves, but the Black Country outfit moved on after deeming his £40 million asking price too expensive.

Burnley should part ways with Luca Koleosho in preparation for next season

With eight games remaining of the regular season, it’s clear to see that Scott Parker prefers other options out wide to Luca Koleosho, with the likes of Jaidon Anthony and Marcus Edwards impressing to help push the Clarets into top two contention.

Given his young age and talent to be a superstar, Burnley could still get a sizeable fee from the sale of Koleosho, with the youngster requiring consistent gametime to showcase the entirety of his ability.

Related Newcastle United face West Ham battle to sign Burnley FC star The Clarets have a job on if they want to keep their gloveman beyond the summer

Such a large sum of money would be much welcomed regardless of which division Burnley find themselves in next season, with the Lancashire outfit able to bolster their squad with such an influx of cash and identify different targets for whether they are in the Championship or the top-flight.

With Koleosho only 20, it’s vital he enjoys regular gametime in an environment that can help turn him into one of the biggest names in world football, and it seems a good move for all parties to see him progress his career elsewhere.