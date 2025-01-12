This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Beninese striker Andréas Hountondji has joined Belgian Pro League side Standard Liège on loan, after failing to impact Burnley's first team this season.

The move, which will see Hountondji out in Wallonia until the end of the season, represents the culmination of a disappointing start in English football for the former Caen forward.

Andreas Hountondji - All competitions for Burnley 2024/25 (as per Transfermarkt) Competition Apps Goals Assists Minutes Championship 9 0 0 206' EFL Cup 1 0 0 90'

Without a whiff of a goal in over five months with the, it is safe to say he has far from endeared himself with the Clarets faithful.

While the loan does not contain an option to buy, with several forwards excelling at the Championship club, could the forward's time in Lancashire be all but over already?

Burnley FC: Andreas Hountondji has no future at Turf Moor, says fan pundit

Football League World has asked their Burnley Fan Pundit, Will Lancaster, whether there is any foreseeable future for Andreas Hountondji at Turf Moor, particularly if the club do indeed return to the Premier League.

"The signing of Hountondji has been a weird one," Will told FLW.

"We already had Lyle Foster and Jay Rodriguez at the club, and while it did make sense to bring in a third striker, we then went and brought in Zian Flemming, who, while he might not be a typical number nine, has transitioned into that role quite effortlessly really.

"We've seen this, especially in recent weeks as he's scored three in five games. So he's really started to shine in Burnley colours and it's just shoved Hountondji down the pecking order.

"I don't really see a future at Turf Moor for him, to be honest, especially with Ashley Barnes coming back. If we win promotion to the Premier League, has hasn't really shown enough in the second-tier to suggest he is even Championship standard.

"He had a few flash-in-the-pan moments, but no goals up until this point and only ten appearances. It doesn't paint that good of a picture.

"So, I'm not too sure to be honest. I don't think he's got a big future at Burnley, regardless of whether we go up or not, with Foster and Flemming both on a long-term basis.

"He might come back as third choice next season if J-Rod and Ashley Barnes leave, but it was quite an uninspiring signing at the time, and I think it was definitely the right move to go to Standard Liege on loan."

Having identified the procession of forward options that have excelled ahead of Hountondji, Lancaster admits that it looks unlikely that the France-born forward will play for Scott Parker's side again, with the newfound versatility of Zian Flemming perhaps proving the final nail in the coffin.

Zian Flemming deployment as striker may have ended Andreas Hountondji's Burnley career

As Lancaster states, 26-year-old Dutchman Zian Flemming has been a revelation at Turf Moor of late.

On loan from Millwall with an obligation to buy, Flemming joined with the reputation of sharing his playtime between centre-forward and attacking midfield. However, in his 11 Burnley starts thus far, he has been deployed solely up top.

While not necessarily prolific on the whole, his form over the Christmas period, to the tune of three goals in 398 minutes, has made him something of a recent fan favourite.

The highlight of this purple patch came on January 4, when the former Ajax man scored the only goal in a crucial victory away at arch rivals Blackburn Rovers, with a controversial post-match celebration with the corner flag to match.

With Flemming having fully ingratiated himself with his supporters, the timing of Hountondji's departure comes to no surprise, as the popular belief that he had become surplus to requirements had been all but vindicated.

Time will tell whether the Benin international will return, and if so, to what capacity?

What we do know is, regardless of his performances over in Belgium, it will take an almighty turn in fortunes if he is the ever secure the starting berth in Scott Parker's side, and it's more likely that his arrival from Caen in the summer is a transfer gamble that hasn't paid off.