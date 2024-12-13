This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley FC have had a solid start to the season, and while performances have perhaps frustrated supporters, they have had some very good results that have put them into contention for an automatic promotion spot.

Scott Parker's side are unbeaten in seven games, although they have drawn their last two, and they are currently 3rd in the Championship table.

Despite this high position, the style of play on offer at Turf Moor has not been enjoyed thoroughly by supporters, and they will be hoping that the January transfer window offers them the chance to bring in new stars to ensure that they keep pace with Leeds United and Sheffield United.

However, there will also be fears surrounding Burnley's club captain, Josh Brownhill, with his future still undecided and his current contract due to run out at the end of the season.

Burnley told to keep hold of Josh Brownhill in January

The Clarets triggered a one-year extension on their midfielder's deal in the summer, but there is seemingly no further progression in working out yet another extension past 2025.

Brownhill turns 29 on 19 December, and this will play into the minds of the hierarchy at Turf Moor, but he has been in excellent since he moved to Lancashire from Bristol City in January 2020 for £9m.

However, with his contract slowly quickly running out, it seems unlikely that they will recoup the full fee. In August, GiveMeSport revealed that Parker's side were offering their captain to Premier League clubs for just £5m.

Football League World has asked their Burnley fan pundit Josh Lucas if he believes his team will accept an offer that low next month and whether he believes Brownhill will stay at Turf Moor ahead of next season.

He told FLW: "I do feel like we'll probably reject any bids due to him being our captain and him being here so long.

"We knew his contract was due to run out at the end of last summer, but we decided to give him a year extension. I think it was triggered after so many games.

"I feel like he'll know that we're pushing for promotion here. If we were outside the play-offs completely, he’d probably jump ship. But I feel like he will stick through to the end of season no matter what."

Josh continued: "He knows how important he is to Parker's system and how much he's liked at Burnley, and you can tell he quite enjoys being here so I can't see him going until at least July.

"Even if he goes for nothing in July, I feel like it's one of those situations that he's given enough to the club to walk on a free."

Burnley must try to keep hold of Brownhill

While he has shown no intention of signing a new deal yet, and there is currently no indication that Burnley will offer one, it must be said that this should be seen as a priority.

Brownhill is the beating heart of his team's midfield, and there are few players that possess his quality in the division. He has an eye for goal, can pick out a pass and will work back to help defensively when needed.

Josh Brownhill Burnley Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 19 (18) Minutes Played 1632 Goals (Assists) 6 (2) xG 3.71 Shots (On Target) 35 (12) Pass Accuracy 82% Chances Created 17 Tackles Won 12 Duels Won 64 Aerial Duels Won 17 *Stats correct as of 11/12/2024

He is a Premier League level player, but he has not quite had the opportunity to flourish in the division yet, and it is the Clarets' failure to remain in the top flight during their last two seasons there that is perhaps making him second guess his future.

By the time January comes to a close, his stay at Turf Moor will reach the five-year mark, and the 28-year-old may want a fresh start elsewhere for the next stage of his career. However, Burnley must not settle for £5m, as losing him in the season would be hugely detrimental to their chances of promotion.