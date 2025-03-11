It's been a tough task to overtake CJ Egan-Riley or Maxime Esteve in the centre-back pecking order at Burnley this season, something which Hjalmar Ekdal knew all too well prior to his January loan move to FC Groningen.

Ekdal began the season on the injury list after suffering a hamstring injury whilst on international duty back in June. Upon his return, the 26-year-old featured just once for Scott Parker's side - as a substitute in the FA Cup third round against Reading.

A January loan move to Eredivisie side FC Groningen has seen the Swedish international impress as he looks to build fitness ahead of a search for a more prominent role next season after a stop/start two years at Burnley.

Hjalmar Ekdal's Burnley stats per season (all competitions) - per Transfermarkt 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Games 9 9 1 Starts 9 6 0 Goals/Assists 2 0 0

However, if Edkal was to depart Turf Moor permanently this summer, Burnley do not want to accept anything less than the reported fee they paid to bring in the defender in January 2023.

Burnley demand £2-3 million for Hjalmar Ekdal

According to the Swedish outlet, Fotboll Direkt, Championship title challengers Burnley do not want to make a loss on 26-year-old centre-back Hjalmar Ekdal.

Despite the reported fee being undisclosed when Edkal made the move to Burnley, Fotboll Direkt is reporting that the Clarets would be looking for "around SEK 32 million, plus bonuses of another SEK 10 million," which converts to around £2.5 million plus the add-ons.

Ekdal began his career at Burnley positively after arriving midway through their 2022/23 Championship title-winning season, starting his first nine league games under Vincent Kompany. Since then, though, he's featured just ten times in a season and a half at Turf Moor before heading to Holland for some much-needed game time.

His contract isn't up until the summer of 2027, so the door could still be open for a return to the Burnley fold if he continues his impressive form in the Eredivisie - or perhaps he could become a bargain for any potential suitors out for a permanent deal.

Impressive Hjalmar Ekdal could see plenty of interest for a cheap asking price

Upon Hjalmar Ekdal's arrival on loan at FC Groningen, the Dutch side were battling relegation in the Eredivisie, sitting just four points and one place above the relegation playoff place.

One month later, Groningen have gone on an impressive run, winning three and losing just one of their last six games - with Ekdal starting the last four.

Despite still being just four points ahead of the relegation playoff place, Groningen now find themselves up in 10th, rather than 15th.

The Swedish international has contributed to a solid run for his new side and will be catching the eye of plenty of other clubs interested in bringing in an internationally capped centre-back on the cheap this summer.

He may still be behind Egan-Riley and Esteve in the pecking order - especially if Burnley were to secure promotion back to the Premier League this season - so a permanent move away could look likely if he continues to impress in the Netherlands.