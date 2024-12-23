Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have taken an interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Sheffield Wednesday shot-stopper Pierce Charles.

This is according to an update on X from Darren Witcoop, who has also reiterated that Spurs are also keeping tabs on Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson.

Both Trafford and Patterson have been the subject of plenty of Premier League interest in the past - and it previously looked likely that the former would secure an exit from Turf Moor following the Clarets' relegation from the top flight at the end of last term.

With Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green both arriving, that could have made room for Trafford to make the move away from Lancashire, but he stayed put in the end and is currently Scott Parker's number one between the sticks.

James Trafford's 2024/25 campaign at Burnley (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 21 Average Sofascore rating 6.97 Goals conceded per game 0.4 Clean sheets 12

It remains to be seen how long he will stay at the club for though, with chairman Alan Pace previously showing a willingness to cash in on players for the right price.

Pierce, meanwhile, currently finds himself behind loanee James Beadle in the pecking order, and his game time for the Owls this season has been limited because of this.

But that hasn't prevented him from attracting interest from elsewhere - and it's unclear whether he will still be at Hillsborough when the January transfer window closes.

Spurs eyeing Championship trio including James Trafford

Spurs' interest in Patterson has already been reported in the past, but it has now emerged that they are keeping an eye on two other stoppers in the EFL.

Trafford is now believed to be on their radar, having seen his £16m move to Newcastle United fall through during the summer transfer window.

Charles is another player now believed to be of interest to Ange Postecoglou's side, having recently attracted interest from Aston Villa.

All three Championship teams may be keen to take a tough stance on their keepers

The Clarets will surely be keen to retain their best players beyond the end of January, having cashed in on quite a few first-teamers during the January window.

A period of stability in the squad is needed - and their summer sales should allow them to retain much of their first team.

The Black Cats will also want stability in their squad as they continue their own promotion push - and keeping Patterson could make a real difference for them.

In terms of Charles, it's hard to say what the Owls will want to do with him.

But they may regret letting him go if they do in January, so all three players could potentially be kept by their respective clubs.