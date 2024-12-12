With the January transfer window moving ever nearer, teams are starting to jostle for positions in the market in search of strengthening their squad ahead of the run in.

Kelechi Iheanacho is the name on many fans' lips at the moment after it was rumoured that he could leave Sevilla in January, with West Brom and Watford believed to hold an interest in the Nigerian.

Iheanacho has a wealth of experience under his belt in the Championship and was part of Leicester's title-winning side last season, so he would be a real coup for any second-tier side, but particularly one challenging at the top.

That's a position Burnley find themselves in, and they're also desperate to bring in an out-and-out number nine who knows where the net is, so a move for Iheanacho seems logical in more ways than one.

With the chance for a second promotion in as many seasons, a move could be deemed an attractive one for Iheanacho, who knows he could potentially get another shot at the Premier League, but amid stiff competition across the continent, Burnley would have their work cut out to get a deal done.

Burnley's midweek draw with Derby reinforced their need for a striker

Most Burnley fans believed their side had turned a corner after posting three wins in a week after returning from the international break, but two successive home draws over the last week have brought them back down to earth with a bang.

The 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough wasn't that bad, but a goalless stalemate with Derby saw all the Clarets old issues rear their ugly heads again, with a clear lack of a number nine being the main issue.

Scott Parker continues to persist with Zian Flemming up front in the continued of Lyle Foster, but the main concern of Burnley fans is that Parker seems to be pinning his hopes on the South African returning, but his record at this level is hardly inspiring.

Scoring goals has been Burnley's kryptonite all season, and if they don't address the issue in January, then it truly does threaten to de-rail their promotion push.

Fortunately for the Clarets, a Championship history-making defence has offset too much negativity surrounding their front line, and they have that defensive unit to thank for the fact they're still in the automatic promotion race.

Kelechi Iheanacho would be a perfect fit for Scott Parker and Burnley

Iheanacho wants regular game time and Burnley need a striker - on the face of it, this deal is a match made in heaven, and one the Clarets should be trying desperately hard to make happen.

Parker's men have been previously linked to Evan Ferguson, but with that deal highly improbable, Iheanacho is a more realistic option.

Kelechi Iheanacho Championship record (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 23 5 1

That's not to say he's necessarily a second choice, as in fact, his playing style probably better suits what Parker looks for in a striker, as he wants someone to drop in a little deeper to link play.

Foster struggles to do that, but Iheanacho would have no issues doing it, while it's also clear that he can put the ball in the back of the net, which is ultimately what he's on the pitch to do.

If Burnley weren't to get involved in this deal, and he was to go to West Brom or Watford, then the Clarets would be allowing a direct rival to significantly strengthen their side, so there's more than one reason as to why looking into this deal would be a smart move.