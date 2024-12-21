Burnley's promotion push is starting to gather a bit of momentum, but the January transfer window could make or break their quest to make an instant return to the top-flight.

It's no secret that the Clarets need attacking reinforcements in the window to bolster a front line that has been among the top-six's poorest for most of the season, but there's great concern about whether they can hold onto their better players.

Several of their big-name stars have been linked with moves away, and after a fire sale in the summer, Burnley fans will surely be fearing a repeat in January.

While the Clarets board will be acutely aware that their decisions to sell certain players mid-season could derail their promotion push, their business model of buy low sell high could well persuade them into selling in January.

That's the greatest concern for Burnley fans, who know they won't be able to replace them with like-for-like quality in January, so holding on to what they've got could be as crucial as adding to the ranks.

Here are three players who Burnley will be fearing multi-million pound bids for in January...

James Trafford

Most Burnley fans are quick enough to acknowledge that they find themselves in the position they do because of their solid defensive unit, which broke Championship records earlier this season.

James Trafford has certainly played his part in that, being a near ever-present between the sticks, but the Clarets will certainly be a little fearful for what the future holds for their England international - something they never thought they'd have said after last season's disastrous first campaign with the club.

Jame Trafford 23/24 Premier League stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded 28 2 62

The Manchester City academy graduate has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur recently, and with a bright future in store for the young Englishman, keeping hold of him is likely to be tricky if a big bid is submitted.

Maxime Esteve

Another key part of Burnley's water-tight back line is Maxime Esteve, who like Trafford, has been a near ever-present this season and is widely regarded as one of the best centre backs in the division.

Signed from Montpellier under a year ago for a fee in the region of £13m, Esteve has shot to stardom at Turf Moor amid some sensational performances in defence, ones which have caught they eye of Premier League suitors.

Everton and West Ham have been credited with an interest in Esteve, while Wolves are also allegedly huge admirers of the young Frenchman, who the Clarets can ill afford to lose in January if they're realistic about promotion.

Luca Koleosho

Most Clarets fans would claim they currently have three highly desired assets, and Luca Koleosho is probably the third and final one.

Koleosho has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and while it's rumoured that their interest is likely to intensify in the summer, Burnley will be fearful that someone tries to jump the gun and get him sooner.

Burnley have reportedly slapped a £40m price tag on Koleosho, which could prove to put off any suitors, but after an indifferent campaign so far, even half of that would represent great business for a man they signed for £2.6m in July 2023.