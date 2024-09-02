Burnley boss Scott Parker has voiced his relief at Friday evening's conclusion of the summer transfer window, which proved to be an action-packed one for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The Clarets had managed to retain the vast majority of their prized assets before a hectic final few weeks saw the likes of Anass Zaroury, Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Vitinho were all prized away in a fire-sale by chairman Alan Pace.

Indeed, the quick succession of which high-profile players were operated in has prompted unavoidable questions from supporters towards Pace, although it could be argued that he saved face somewhat by bringing in Jeremy Sarmiento, Jaidon Anthony, Hannibal Mejibri and Zian Flemming from Championship rivals Millwall at the eleventh-hour. Burnley eventually brought 15 fresh faces to Turf Moor, yet no less than 21 moved on.

There is often a degree of inevitability when it comes to high-earning, high-profile operators being prized away upon relegation to the Championship and Sheffield United have also overseen numerous departures, but it is undoubted that Pace will have much to answer for if Burnley fail to earn promotion this term.

The early indications are that they should promise to be in the mix all season, which is aided by the tutelage of a new manager with two Championship promotions on his CV - and he has given his own thoughts on Burnley's transfer window.

Scott Parker's verdict on Burnley's summer transfer window

Speaking to the press in the wake of Burnley's cagey 1-1 draw with East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, Parker expressed a sense of relief that the transfer window is over and his side can now get to business on installing their promotion bid without the worry of further departures.

“I’m glad the window is shut to be honest with you and I think everyone at the football club will be too,” he said, as per the Burnley Express.

“It is what it is now. There’s no denying there’s been some challenges the last two or three weeks and that’s probably why it was such a big positive for me against Blackburn.

“I live it, I eat it and I sleep it every day so I probably understand the full dynamics in certain moments and there’s no denying there have been certain challenges.

Related Burnley complete Zian Flemming loan swoop with Millwall set to receive £7m+ Flemming is set to leave Milwall in a last gasp transfer of the window as Scott Parker is set tosecure the final signing of a busy summer

“But at this present moment in time there is a group here and a group of players who want to be here and are going to do everything in their power to keep improving and keep getting better and for us to get to the journey we need to get to this year.

“I’m glad it’s shut. This is the group we’ve got and we will keep working tirelessly to get to where we need to get to.”

Keeping hold of Luca Koleosho was a Burnley summer transfer success

There are many rightful question marks and criticisms being poked towards the Clarets' top-brass, but keeping hold of Luca Koleosho has to be viewed as a real success.

Koleosho, who only joined Burnley last summer, impressed in the Premier League before suffering a season-ending injury in December, although that did not deter potential suitors. Wolves reportedly displayed a keen interest in acquiring the USA-born Italy youth international but were put off by Burnley's £40m asking price, which was deemed as too expensive for Gary O'Neil's side.

Having already lost quality wide attacking options in Odobert and Zaroury, Koleosho's departure would have prompted significant concerns towards Burnley's promotion credentials but now, any success they aim to achieve this season will likely be heavily inspired by the 19-year-old.

Luca Koleosho's 23/24 Premier League stats for Burnley (Per 90 mins, Via FBRef) Attempted take-ons 7.99 Successful take-ons 3.05 Progressive carries 4.90 Carries into penalty area 2.68 Shot-creating actions through take-ons 1.02 Goal-creating actions 0.55 xG 0.18

Dynamic and direct, the left-sided winger is a joy to watch at full throttle and possesses the speed, skill and trickery to ghost past Championship full-backs, and he has already opened his account for the season by scoring in Burnley's 5-0 rout over Cardiff City last month.

There are a few consolations to take from what was a troubling final few weeks to the summer window, and the retention of Koleosho most certainly is one.