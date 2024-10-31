Burnley could be set to welcome back wingers Jeremy Sarmiento and Mike Tresor into the fold for their clash on Sunday with Millwall, as they look to snap a run of just four goals scored in their last six matches.

The Clarets have desperately struggled in front of goal of late, scoring fewer goals across their last ten Championship games than they did in their opening two.

With that in mind, the fact Zian Flemming can't play on Sunday against his parent club Millwall certainly isn't timely, particularly as he's been plugging the gaping hole Lyle Foster has vacated up front for the Clarets.

After the summer departures of Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert, Anass Zaroury, coupled with injuries to Tresor, Manuel Benson, Sarmiento and Foster, Burnley have been incredibly light in attacking positions, but ahead of Sunday's game, Parker could have two of those casualties available again.

In Flemming's absence, that's certainly a timely boost for the Clarets, who are looking to cement their place in the Championship top-two.

Burnley FC: Jeremy Sarmiento and Mike Tresor could be available ahead of Millwall clash

Sarmiento was an absentee for Burnley's last two games, with his absence something of a mystery initially, but it transpired he'd picked up a training ground knock.

Burnley certainly could've done with him against QPR on Saturday, where they dominated every statistical element but just failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

But that's a problem Parker hopes he won't face this weekend, with Sarmiento and Tresor both closing in on a return to action.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's trip, Parker said, via the club's YouTube channel: "He's (Sarmiento) made good progress and there's now a chance he makes the weekend for us.

"We won't really know more until tomorrow (Friday) but he's definitely getting closer"

The return of Tresor is a little more complex, as he actually hasn't played any football for months now and missed the majority of Burnley's pre-season, so the Belgian's return must be carefully monitored.

Mike Tresor's Burnley FC career in numbers (As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances 16 Minutes played 589 Goals 0 Assists 0

He's been training for a while now, but is yet to feature in a game, though Parker hinted that could change soon, if not this coming weekend, adding: "Mike is getting to the point where he is selectable for Burnley.

"He’s been training now for a few weeks after being out.

"We’ve been getting him out and getting him up to speed to get some work into him, so hopefully - fingers crossed - he stays fit like he has done, gets some more game time and training time and we will make that call in the coming weeks.”

Scott Parker's Burnley options are limited if Sarmiento and Mike Tresor aren't available

Parker made no guarantees that the pair would play on Sunday, but he'll have everything crossed that they do, because if they don't, it's fair to say Burnley's attack is down the bare bones.

With Flemming certain not to play, one of Jay Rodriguez or Andreas Hountondji are likely to deputise up front, something which won't fill Burnley fans with much confidence.

Having Sarmiento and Tresor available would at the very least give Parker some options off the bench, as even his substitutes were looking rather weak against QPR.

The former Fulham and Bournemouth boss turned to 19-year-old Enock Agyei, who had only made one senior appearance for the club prior, in a bid to change the game because that was simply the only option he had out wide.

Burnley's lofty position of second place would have you believe everything is rosy, but after being booed off last weekend, this double injury boost could be just the tonic Parker needs to get the goals flowing again.