Choosing which wingers to plug the two gaps out wide in Burnley's team this season has caused Scott Parker a real headache this season, but in recent weeks he thought he'd found the solution.

Whether he found the solution, or stumbled upon it, switching Hannibal onto the wing seemed to work a treat for the Clarets who, after he was introduced when trailing against Norwich, went on to win 2-1.

From there, they then beat Watford 2-1 before triumphing 2-0 against Sheffield United on Boxing Day, in both of which the Tunisian occupied a position on the left side of midfield.

Things seemed to be rosy from then onwards, and many believed Parker had finally found a system that worked for his side, and although Hannibal is by trade a central midfielder, he didn't look particularly out of place on the left.

Opinion changed a little after Sunday's 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough, during which Hannibal again played on the left, but had little impact on proceedings.

Hannibal can't be viewed as a long-term option for Burnley's wing issue

Predominantly a central player, it's unsurprising to see Hannibal struggle a little bit when playing out wide as that simply isn't his natural position, so in effect, he's having to learn on the job.

Unsurprisingly, he has a tendency to drift inside when he's playing on the left, and although that will often create space down the flank for first-choice left back Bashir Humphreys, the fact he's not renowned for his attacking abilities renders that a little immaterial.

With Humphreys often liking to get high, but with no real ability to really beat a full-back in a one-v-one situation, that often leads to attacks slowing down and the ball being recycled to the right-hand side and places a greater emphasis on Jaidon Anthony to perform on the other wing.

Although Hannibal has been given the freedom to drift by Parker, which can often create overloads in other areas of the pitch, Burnley risk becoming too one-dimensional once teams realise that all their good play comes down the right flank.

The Tunisian is certainly a useful asset to have in the squad if he's used in the right position, and his dogged determination off the ball is certainly a key quality, but his lack of guile in the final third means that playing out wide probably isn't his best position.

January offers Scott Parker a chance to find a solution

For Parker, having a winger in the side who doesn't really score or assist isn't ideal, not least because his team aren't renowned for being prolific scorers.

Hannibal 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Appearances 18 Goals 0 xG 1.03 Assists 1 Chances created 12 Successful crosses 3

Their success has been built on the back of having the best defensive record in second-tier history after 24 games of a season, so most of their wins tend to come by slender one-goal margins.

That means that they largely rely on moments of individual brilliance to win games, and that's not particularly a strength of Hannibal's, so he doesn't feel like a long-term solution on the left, more of a stop gap.

Fortunately for the Burnley boss, the January window is on the horizon, which offers him a chance to add someone to his squad who can provide more of those magic moments to take the pressure off leading scorer Josh Brownhill a little.

A wide man will certainly be near the top of his shopping list, alongside a striker, and adding such a player would certainly help bring some more balance to the side if he doesn't fancy any of his other options.

Luca Koleosho is certainly one option who could help stretch the game and provide two lines of attacking threat, but amid some indifferent form, his impact this season has been relatively slim, so it would be no surprise to see Parker dip into the market for a similar profile of player to provide a solution long-term.