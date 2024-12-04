Burnley appear to have turned a corner over the last week, and after four Championship wins in succession, come into Friday night's clash with Middlesbrough sat in the automatic promotion spots.

The turnaround hasn't quite been what you could describe as seismic, but after only a Jay Rodriguez penalty prevented Burnley getting booed off against Swansea before the international break, the mood is far more positive now.

Scott Parker seems to finally have addressed the root of the issue which was causing Burnley so many problems, and things are suddenly looking much brighter at Turf Moor.

Promotion is the ultimate goal for the Clarets this season, and anything short of that has to be deemed as a failure, but in his first season in charge, and after dealing with a summer of turmoil, Parker would be quick to point out that may not be the case in his eyes.

Championship table pre-game Position Team Points 1st Sheffield United 38 2nd Burnley 36 3rd Leeds United 35 4th Sunderland 33 5th Middlesbrough 30 6th Watford 30

For the fans though, who crave success, they won't accept anything less than an instant return to the Premier League, a quest which would receive a mammoth boost if they can beat Middesbrough on Friday night.

Middlesbrough's visit provides a stern test of Burnley's credentials

For all the positives to take from Burnley's winning run, there remains one glaring question - can they do it against the league's big-hitters.

All four wins came against sides currently outside the top-ten, and although winning away at Bristol City is no mean feat, there's a huge step-up in quality from the Robins to Middlesbrough.

Against those top-ten sides this season, Burnley have massively struggled, winning just one of their five games so far, with that coming away to Leeds United back in September.

Draws to West Brom and Blackburn, with defeats to Sunderland and Millwall in the other four such games are sure to leave psychological scars ahead of this clash, but Parker will view this as a great chance to prove just how much his side have improved.

Proving that against the lesser sides of the division, according to the league table, is one thing, but doing it against direct rivals is a completely different proposition.

These type of games often suit Burnley

If you'd asked most Burnley fans a few weeks back, would they have felt more confident of being Coventry at home or Middlesbrough, swathes would have chosen Michael Carrick's side due to how difficult they found it to break down low blocks.

It's unlikely that, due to the way Boro play, they'll come to Turf Moor and simply sit in hoping for a point, but instead they're highly likely to try and dominate the ball and give it a good go.

That's something that suits Parker's side at times, as they have the defensive capabilities to soak up pressure, but then the pace on the counter to really hurt teams.

Whether Burnley fans will feel that's a good game plan to have, particularly at home, remains to be seen, but it's also not guaranteed that's the game plan they'll deploy.

With their new-found fluidity in the final third, Burnley could take the game to Boro in an attempt to prove they finally have turned a corner.

There will be plenty of eyes on Turf Moor on Friday night, and if Burnley can come away with three points, it will be a real statement win in the race for the top two.