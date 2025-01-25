Burnley FC manager Scott Parker has left the door open to Jonjo Shelvey extending his short-term contract at Turf Moor.

Parker has turned to Shelvey this January to bolster his midfield ranks amid Burnley's push for promotion in the Championship.

Shelvey's Eyüpspor contract expired recently, allowing him to move from Turkey back to England. The 32-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season with Burnley.

Parker open to extending Shelvey stay

Discussing whether Shelvey has a chance of earning an extended stay with Burnley, Parker was adamant that was the case.

"Definitely, yes," he bluntly said via the Burnley Express.

Parker explained how it was a short-term deal for both parties, with the very obvious target of promotion to the Premier League.

He continued: "I think at this present moment in time, it's a short-term deal for Jonjo as well as us really. I think the main focus is the here and now, four months or however many months we've got until the end of the season.

"Let's work as hard as we can, let's impress as much as we can on both sides and then we'll revisit in the summer.

"But I think before we speak about that, there's a job to be done here first for Jonjo, which he's fully engaged with."

Shelvey brings experience in Leeds, Sheffield United tussle

Shelvey, at 32, has a wealth of experience to add to Burnley's squad.

In his career in England, he's played at Charlton Athletic, Liverpool, Blackpool, Swansea City, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest - 278 of his appearances in England have been in the Premier League, but he's got significant Championship experience, too, playing 70 times at the level with 14 goals and 14 assists.

He heads back into the Championship after a spell in Turkey, joining Burnley's push for promotion, which pitches them up against Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sunderland.

It looks like a four-horse race for automatic promotion, with Burnley gearing up for an enormous game with Leeds at Turf Moor on Monday evening - a game which could see Shelvey make his debut for the Clarets having not featured in the 5-0 rout of Plymouth Argyle midweek.

Sheffield United suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Hull City on Friday night, whilst Sunderland were held by Plymouth on Saturday afternoon, drawing 2-2 to leave Burnley third in the Championship table.

Parker's side know, though, that a win over Leeds on Monday night will move them level on points with the league leaders.