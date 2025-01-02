Burnley manager Scott Parker has refused to guarantee that Mike Tresor will still be at Turf Moor when the mid-season transfer window slams shut on February 3, with Leeds United said to be eyeing up a potential surprise swoop.

Signed by the East Lancashire outfit on a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2023, Tresor failed to really fire under Vincent Kompany in the Premier League last season, and spent the majority of the second half of the 2023-24 campaign on the fringes.

However, even after relegation from the top flight, Burnley had to sign the attacking midfielder permanently in a pre-agreed move for £15.4 million - a figure that is looking very costly right now.

The current situation for Tresor remains somewhat of a mystery given the fact he is yet to step foot onto a pitch in 2024-25, and it appears that the 25-year-old has suffered more setbacks.

Many expected Tresor to depart Burnley before the end of the summer transfer window, but to the surprise of the fanbase, the playmaker stayed put, and it was reported back in October that he was closing in on a return to action.

The Belgian continued to be absent though, but in December, club chairman Alan Pace revealed that Tresor was fit and training with the first-team, with the hope that he would be featuring in action in the near future.

Mike Tresor's Burnley FC 2023-24 Premier League Stats Appearances 16 Average Minutes Per Game 27 Goals 0 Shots Per Game 0.3 Assists 0 Touches Per Game 16.1 Big Chances Created 1 Key Passes Per Game 0.4 Successful dribbles per game 0.7 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

Over three weeks since that, Tresor is still sidelined, and Parker has now revealed on the eve of their clash with bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers that the expensive midfielder/winger has suffered more issues that are preventing him from playing.

“He had a dead leg two weeks ago just before one of the games,” Parker told the Burnley Express.

“He came in on the Friday with a dead leg and he reported ill two days ago, so it’s been a bit stop-start with Mikey really due to little niggles he seems to be picking up. Now there’s illness as well.”

Despite the fact that Tresor has not played this season and is seemingly unavailable once more, he has been linked with a January move to Burnley's promotion rivals Leeds United, with Alan Nixon reporting via Patreon that the creative midfielder's representatives believe the Whites are interested in his services.

As per Nixon's report though, Burnley owner Pace wants to see Tresor in action before he commits to either cutting ties with the Belgian or keeping him around for the future.

Mike Tresor exiting Burnley in January 2025 is surely best for all parties

With the mystery still ongoing surrounding Tresor, and with many Burnley fans not believing that he keeps having setback after setback, it will surely benefit everyone - both club and player - for a deal to be brokered this month for the attacking midfielder to leave Turf Moor.

Tresor clearly has ability based off his stint with Genk, where he was an assist machine, but it just hasn't worked out for him in England.

Leeds' apparent interest - if there is interest at all - would be surprising, but the Whites could do with some added creativity in the number 10 role; it's just impossible to see Burnley doing a deal with a club they're rivalling with for promotion.

There will be no surprises if Tresor continues to be unavailable in the weeks to come, but even if it takes until the February 3 deadline, Burnley's hierarchy should be shopping the 25-year-old out to the best-suited party.