Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United over the last two transfer windows, and Clarets boss Scott Parker believes the shot-stopper will be England’s number one in the future, after yet another eye-catching display at the weekend.

Trafford stole the show in Friday night’s clash with Sunderland at Turf Moor, as he saved two second-half penalties from Wilson Isidor - the second of which coming deep into injury time - to earn his side a point in a 0-0 draw in Lancashire.

The former Manchester City youngster has been a revelation this season in net, with just nine goals conceded from his 26 outings, with a resounding 17 clean sheets before January comes to an end.

It is no surprise that there has been plenty of interest in the 22-year-old after his dazzling performances, and Parker is confident his glovesman is destined for the top after his time working with him.

Scott Parker makes bold James Trafford prediction after Sunderland heroics

Trafford was the hero once again on Friday night, as he kept his cool to deny Isidor from 12 yards both times at Turf Moor, as he played a vital role in keeping the top of the table clash goalless at the final whistle.

While the ex-Accrington Stanley loanee kept the Black Cats striker waiting for a lengthy period of time on both occasions, his mind games seemed to work, as he dived to his right on consecutive occasions to keep the penalty at bay, and send the Clarets fans into raptures time and time again.

That performance was just the latest in a season that has proven Trafford is a step above Championship level, and with a divisional-high save percentage of 85.7%, the numbers back up just what a sensational campaign he is having in the Burnley goal.

Parker was understandably full of praise for his shot-stopper come the final whistle, and believes he will only get better as his career progresses.

When asked whether Trafford will become England’s first choice in the future, Parker said: “Yeah, I think so. I think in terms of what you see in there, this is a boy with absolutely humongous potential.

“I still think there's so much more to come from him. I have seen a real development in his maturity and his understanding of the game, understanding when to play, when not to play and mixing up of his game.

“I don't think there's a better goalkeeper in and around this division in terms of keeping the ball out of his net as well.

Trafford's senior career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals conceded Clean sheets Bolton Wanderers 74 58 33 Burnley 54 71 19 Accrington Stanley 11 26 2

“He came out at the back of a season last year which was difficult for Traff, for such a young boy going in, going into that division. He had some hard times and some challenging times. But like I said, this is a special keeper to be quite honest with you. He's got absolutely huge potential.

“I’m not just saying that because he’s saved two penalties, if you'd have asked me that question last week or four games ago, I'd say exactly the same.”

Burnley will hope to fend off Newcastle United, James Trafford advances to help Premier League promotion push

It is no secret that Newcastle United are keen admirers of Trafford, with the Premier League side continuing their interest from the summer transfer window this January, in the hope of luring the 22-year-old to St James’ Park.

The Magpies are said to be considering a £20 million bid for the England youth international, although Burnley won’t be looking to offload their star performer anytime soon.

The Clarets have their eyes on an immediate return to the top flight this season, and Trafford’s performances between the sticks have been fundamental to that initial challenge, with all sorts of records set to be broken if he remains at Turf Moor for the remainder of the campaign.

Friday’s showing proved just how pivotal his contribution will be for the Lancashire side this season, with his performances earning his side plenty of points already in the current campaign.