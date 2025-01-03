Burnley have had a busy start to the January transfer window, already forcing two deals across the line.

Prior to the emergence of the New Year, they confirmed the arrival of Oliver Sonne from Silkeborg for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old is an experienced Peruvian international and has been one of the best right-backs in the Danish League in the past four seasons. It is believed he is seen as an ideal Connor Roberts replacement, with the defender out of contract this summer.

Meanwhile, Thursday evening saw them confirm the return of legendary striker, Ashley Barnes, who signed a new deal at Turf Moor after terminating his Norwich City contract by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old previously enjoyed a nine-year spell at the club where he had a solid tally of 67 goals in 293 appearances.

While Scott Parker's side have got their business done early, it seems unlikely that this will be the conclusion of it. Indeed, there has been plenty more transfer talk concerning the Clarets in recent days...

Burnley's enquiry into Said Benrahama

Last month, The Sun's Alan Nixon confirmed that Burnley had enquired about Lyon's Said Benrahama.

Nixon revealed that the French club would be willing to part ways with the Algerian if the deal included an eventual sale.

The former West Ham winger's record in the Championship is sublime, with 27 goals and 24 assists in 83 games.

Aged 29, he still has plenty of years ahead of him and a move to Turf Moor could be just what he needs to revive his career and show that star quality that has become all too shy in recent years.

Oli McBurnie of interest to Burnley

Another piece of news that emerged last month was the interest shown by Burnley in former Swansea City striker, Oli McBurnie.

The 28-year-old currently plays for Las Palmas in Spain and would likely join the club on a loan deal if he was to sign.

However, Parker's side face stiff competition for his signature, with Lancashire rivals Blackburn and his former club Sheffield United also expressing interest.

Whether the completed deal for Barnes changes the state of play remains unclear, but with the Clarets' strikers struggling to find the back of the net, McBurnie would be a good addition.

However, you would have to place the Blades in pole position, with the forward loving his previous years at Bramall Lane.

Mike Tresor could head to Leeds United

The summer saw a host of players leave Burnley, and one who could depart this January is Mike Tresor.

The winger hasn't featured yet this term due to illness and injury, and it is Leeds United who are reportedly interested in his services. However, Clarets owner Alan Pace will not sanction a move before seeing the Belgian in action as he believes the Burnley number 31 could still have plenty to offer the club.

Aged 25, he has plenty of his career ahead of him and his statistics in Belgium suggest he could become a great player for either Leeds or Burnley.

Mike Tresor 2022-23 Belgian Pro League Appearances 39 Goals 8 Assists 24

The mystery surrounding him is certainly interesting, but having purchased him for £15.4 million, they will not want to lose a heap of money this winter.

James Trafford of interest to Newcastle again

A player who could possibly depart this window is James Trafford. The young shot-stopper has cemented himself as a top-class Championship keeper this term after a difficult 2023-24 and this has caught the eye of Newcastle United.

However, this transfer is dependent on the departure of second-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The Slovakian is of interest to Al-Shabab with claims that the Saudi Pro League side have a deal in principle for the goalkeeper.

If this series of events were to happen, it would be interesting to see how Burnley approach this deal with Parker surely desperate to keep his number one.

Burnley one of many clubs keen on Glen Kamara

Former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is subject to heavy interest from a number of clubs this window, with the Finnish player struggling to have an impact at Stade Rennais.

TBR Football have reported that Burnley and Middlesbrough are interested in the 29-year-old, while Sunderland are also keen, according to another report. As well as this, TBR understand that Premier League duo, Southampton and Ipswich Town, are involved.

Securing Kamara would be a fantastic acquisition for the Clarets, but completing the deal could prove challenging given the fierce competition from multiple clubs.

Josh Brownhill pre-contract interest

Burnley captain, Josh Brownhill, has just six months left on his contract and this has attracted attention from many clubs abroad.

With foreign clubs able to enter negotiations prior to the expiry, TBR Football are reporting that Lazio and Fiorentina have offered the 29-year-old a move to Italy.

The midfielder has netted nine goals this campaign and is the life and soul of Parker's side.

According to the aforementioned report, Celtic, Rangers, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, and West Ham United are also keen on securing his services.

This would be a real blow for the Clarets, who will know all too well how important the Englishman is.