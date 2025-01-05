Despite the departure of Vincent Kompany earlier in 2024, Burnley could be about to dip into the Belgian market once more, with Royal Antwerp forward Jacob Ondrejka reportedly on their radar.

That's according to international transfer correspondent Luca Bendoni, who claims that the Clarets hold an interest in bringing the winger to Turf Moor in the coming weeks.

It's no secret Scott Parker's side are in the market for attacking reinforcements, as they're one of the least prolific promotion-chasing sides.

Still, that hasn't stopped them sneaking into the top-two, as they boast the best ever defensive record at this stage of a second tier season in history, something which has given them a huge platform to build on.

And Ondrejka could be about to add to the numerous amount of wide options that Parker currently has at his disposal, if they can get a deal done with Antwerp.

Jacob Ondrejka targeted by Burnley to add to plethora of winger options

Despite what Burnley's league position of second may suggest, they have actually fallen short at times this season in an attacking sense, with scoring goals a huge issue.

That's highlighted by the fact Burnley have been involved in seven 0-0 draws this season, five of which have come against bottom half sides, showing how they're desperate for a bit of extra magic in the final third to help break down those low blocks.

Ondrejka could be the man he's identified to do just that, and he's proved in the Belgian Pro League this season that he can be a weapon in the final third, contributing to 11 goals already.

Burnley's wing situation has become a little desperate despite their wealth of options there, with Parker electing to play Hannibal there in recent weeks before his suspension, something which he'll be aware isn't a long-term solution against sides who sit in low blocks.

And despite the fact that Luca Koleosho, Jaidon Anthony and Jeremy Sarmiento are all on the books at Turf Moor currently, Ondrejka could be potentially seen as a solution to the Clarets firing in more goals in the second half of the campaign.

Burnley's history of transfer signings from Belgium is pretty prolific

After Kompany's arrival at Turf Moor, Burnley raided the Belgian market on several occasions, bringing in the likes of Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury, Josh Cullen, Lyle Foster and Ameen Al Dakhil to name but a few.

Manuel Benson's 2022/23 Championship Stats For Burnley (As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 33 11 3

While not all of them have been roaring success stories, each of those names contributed to the last promotion campaign and you certainly couldn't describe any as failures.

Benson is the interesting name on that list, as he also came from Royal Antwerp, and if Ondrejka could come in and match the impact Benson made, Burnley would almost certainly be playing in the Premier League next season.