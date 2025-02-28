This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley return to FA Cup duty this weekend against local rivals Preston North End with both sides looking to make their way to the quarter-final of the competition after facing each other in the Championship just two weeks ago in a 0-0 draw.

The Clarets are looking to protect their unbeaten streak in all competitions, one that stretches back to a 1-0 defeat to Millwall at the start of November.

Scott Parker's side will also be looking to continue their impressive run of form at the back, having only conceded to Reading in the FA Cup third round since 20 December. Their run of 12 successive shutouts is a Championship record, and they know that if they can also keep out the Lilywhites, they stand a strong chance of progressing in 90 minutes.

But to do so, they will need their attacking players to be on form, and there will be a great desire for Hannibal Mejbri to score his first Burnley goal after showing marked signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Verdict made on Hannibal's future at Turf Moor

The Tunisian midfielder joined the Clarets for a reported £5.4m in the summer from Premier League giants Manchester United, with the deal potentially rising to £9.4m through add-ons and, after a slow start, he is finally starting to show why Parker gambled on him.

At 22, there is plenty of time for him to continue to develop and Turf Moor could be the perfect place for him to do so, with promotion a very real possibility.

Nevertheless, Football League World has asked their Burnley Fan Pundit, Will Lancaster, if he believes the decision to sign Hannibal was a masterstroke and if he can see him staying in BB10 for a number of years.

He told FLW: "Hannibal struggled in the first few months of the season, I think. It maybe wasn’t so much of a struggle, more that he didn't quite live up to the hype.

"We'd seen him at Turf Moor a year before, for Manchester United in the Premier League and I think he won player of the match. So, when we did sign him, he was highly heralded among the fanbase.

"But he has started to come into his own in recent months, especially after that sending off he got on New Year's Day for the stamp. A lot of fans were very, very underwhelmed with him, I think at that point, but he's shown a massive increase in maturity.

"He knows his role a bit better now as well and I think he's trying less and less to become the main man as such and he's definitely one for the future. I can see him staying at Turf Moor for a long time."

Will continued: "He already seems to have quite a good affinity with the fans, with the squad and Scott Parker has made the team quite a tight-knit group, so I think masterstroke might be a bit of a stretch.

"But for the money that we paid, I think it was only £5.4m rising to a possible £9.4m, to get a player of his evident quality, his magnitude and his stature. I don't think you can really get many better than him.

"So, hopefully he will definitely stay at the club for a long time."

Hannibal Mejbri Burnley stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 26 (16) Minutes played 1339 Goals (assists) 0 (1) xG 1.41 Shots (on target) 19 (3) Pass accuracy 82.9% Chances created 14 Touches (in opposition box) 830 (36) Dribble success 64.5% *Stats correct as of 27/02/2025

Hannibal has made the attacking midfield position his own

While many would have expected him to be a constant threat in front of goal and to create chances on a more frequent basis, Hannibal has been crucial to Burnley's ability to get the ball out wide and start attacks from there.

The arrival of Marcus Edwards on loan from Sporting CP has seemingly helped the Clarets unlock their attacking potential, and he was influential in the team's 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last Friday.

Hannibal has to link up well with the winger as Burnley's success will rely on their ability to score more consistently, as that has been a major issue so far, and with Sheffield United within touching distance, Parker must allow his creative players more freedom.

The 22-year-old has Premier League experience already, and this will come incredibly useful in the run-in as the Clarets aim for an instant return to the top flight.