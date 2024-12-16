With Connor Roberts' contract coming to an end in the summer, Burnley have identified Peruvian right-back Oliver Sonne as a potential successor to the Welshman.

That's according to Peruvian journalist Renzo Galiano, who has claimed that Burnley are one of the sides interested in bringing the full-back to England.

The Clarets are desperately short of option at right back, with Roberts the only one who seems to be in favour after summer recruit Shurandy Sambo appears to have been frozen out.

Scott Parker will be desperately looking for new recruits in January, ones who can not only help their promotion push, but ones who can also cover every eventuality of what league they'll be playing in next season.

Burnley will have to beat off Bundesliga competition to land Oliver Sonne

While Parker's side don't have top-flight football to offer right now, after a solid start to the campaign, there's a fair chance that they will do next season.

That said, Galiano claims that Bundesliga clubs are interested in January, so any move would likely require Burnley to beat off some stiff competition for Sonne, although with no names of Bundesliga clubs to hold an interest, it's not yet known who the Clarets are competing against.

One advantage Burnley do have in any potential deal is that Sonne has previously expressed his desire to play in England, so they could prove to be an attractive prospect above any top-flight club in Germany, while Galiano claims that "everything seems to indicate his future lies in England."

Sonne currently plays for Silkeborg in Denmark, where the 24-year-old has played since start of the 2021/22 season.

Oliver Sonne's Danish Superliga 24/25 Stats (As Per Sofascore) Appearances 16 Goals 3 Assists 4 Shots Per Game 0.9 Big Chances Missed 4 Big Chances Created 8 Key Passes Per Game 1.4 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Total Duels Won Per Game 3.4

The 24-year-old is having a superb season in terms of goal contributions, finding the back of the net three times as well as notching four assists in the Danish Superliga.

Despite being born in Denmark, Sonne unusually represents Peru at international level due to the fact his mother is of Peruvian descent, and since making his debut earlier this year, he's played 10 times.

Burnley are in the market for a Connor Roberts successor with Welshman's contract set to expire

One of a few Turf Moor stars set to depart in the summer, Roberts' Burnley spell seems to be coming to an end barring a drastic change of heart in the coming weeks.

With Sambo drastically out of favour, Burnley's need for a right back was shown in Sunday's 2-1 win against Norwich, where the left-footed Bashir Humphreys was forced to play there.

That shows that Burnley need someone now rather than just in the summer, and preparation will be key to avoid a blind panic at the end of the season to replace Roberts.

Sonne could prove to be Roberts' successor, but either way, Clarets fans will feel refreshed to see the club have identified it as a problem position.