Burnley remain in the mix for Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker, despite the fact Middlesbrough have had a bid accepted.

This is according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, who believes the Clarets are still weighing up another bid for the Pilgrims' star.

Scott Parker's side have had multiple bids rejected for the winger during this window, with BBC Sport reporting that a bid of £5m plus add-ons fell below Plymouth's valuation of their key man.

Boro, however, have had a £6m (plus £2m in add-ons) offer accepted for the 24-year-old, according to Keith Downie.

As things stand, he is set to head to Teesside this weekend to undergo a medical, before putting pen to paper on a deal with Michael Carrick's side.

But this race may not be over just yet.

Whatever happens though, he looks destined for a move away from Home Park before the January transfer window closes, with the player missing from their midweek game against the Clarets.

After the game, Argyle boss Miron Muslic revealed that the player was available for selection, but didn't turn up to the game on time.

This increased speculation regarding his future - and it's perhaps no surprise that a bid has now been accepted for the 24-year-old.

Burnley consider hijacking Morgan Whittaker deal

Joseph believes that the Clarets are still firmly in the mix for the player - and are weighing up whether to make a move for him before Boro tie him down to a deal.

It's believed that Scott Parker's side remain extremely keen on the player, having had offers for him rejected earlier in the window.

If he joins, he could become their fourth signing of the winter window, with Oliver Sonne, Ashley Barnes and Jonjo Shelvey already joining.

Morgan Whittaker would be a great addition for Burnley

Whittaker would be a great signing for two key reasons.

Firstly, he would enhance the Clarets' team and potentially play a key part in guiding them to promotion at the end of the season, having done very well at Home Park, especially last season.

Morgan Whittaker's 2023/24 campaign at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions) Appearances 50 Goals 20 Assists 8

It would also allow them to harm a potential promotion rival in the process.

Boro are already a very talented attacking team, with Finn Azaz, Ben Doak and Emmanuel Latte Lath at their disposal.

Preventing them from picking up Whittaker too could aid the Clarets and harm the Boro, who could benefit from Whittaker's arrival after Isaiah Jones' exit.