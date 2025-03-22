Even in the thick of a promotion battle, there will be several players within the Burnley ranks who will be eyeing up moves away from the club in the summer.

Owing to an inflated squad, and a huge turnover of players throughout Vincent Kompany's reign, Burnley have been left with a raft of players who will either be pushing for a move for game time or simply deemed surplus to requirements.

Scott Parker's men are currently looking good to make an instant return to the Premier League, going unbeaten in 25 consecutive Championship games, although they do still sit two points behind the top two with eight games remaining.

With grave uncertainty remaining over what league the Clarets will be playing in next season, planning anything in the transfer market promises to be a difficult task, with some players more likely to be kept depending on what division Burnley find themselves in next term.

There are some players who'll be pushing for moves regardless though, and here we look at three of those names.

Darko Churlinov

Darko Churlinov has been with Burnley since Kompany took charge in the summer of 2022, but his time at Turf Moor has been disastrous, owing to a number of different factors.

The North Macedonian winger was struck down by a suspected bout of blood poisoning in the Clarets' last promotion campaign, which came just as he looked to be finding his feet at Championship level.

He's spent most of his Burnley career out on loan and that's where he finds himself currently, with Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok, but he's due to return at the end of the season.

It's hard to see what future he has at Turf Moor if he was deemed surplus to requirements this season, and as an international footballer, it's hard to see him wanting to remain in the Championship if Burnley don't get promoted.

Michael Obafemi

Another Vincent Kompany signing currently out on loan is Michael Obafemi, who is sharing a division with Burnley at the minute as he plays out the rest of the season with relegation-battling Plymouth Argyle.

The East Lancashire outfit invested £3.5m in Obafemi, but have seen precious little return on investment there and will probably cut ties in the summer.

The former Swansea man has made very little impact at Plymouth, scoring just two times in 25 Championship appearances this term, although considering one was against Blackburn, some Burnley fans will say it was money well spent.

Like Churlinov, it's hard to see Obafemi staying at Turf Moor beyond the end of the season. A permanent move to another Championship club would seem likely.

Mike Tresor

The man who saw Burnley fans produce 'MISSING' posters for - there's absolutely zero chance that Mike Tresor will stay beyond the end of the current campaign.

It's a minor miracle in itself that he even remains at Turf Moor now, as most expected the Belgian wideman to depart in the summer, and when that didn't materialise, certainly in January.

Mike Tresor Burnley stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 20 0 1

The Clarets spent the best part of £15m to bring him to Turf Moor, and it was understood he'd be the man to keep them in the top-flight, but that couldn't have been further from the truth.

He's only played a handful of games for the club, and will depart at the end of the season as probably the biggest flop in club transfer history.