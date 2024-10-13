Burnley have had a strong start to the season under Scott Parker and the Clarets' fortunes look promising, but they will have to keep in mind potential departures in the summer of 2025.

Burnley will want to make sure most of the current squad is involved with the club next season, whether they get promoted or not.

Some vital players will be seeing their contracts at Turf Moor reach an end, and Parker will have to keep that in the back of his mind heading towards the winter window.

Not only keeping them, but letting them go for free would be risky, as many players on this following list could even amount to a sizable fee if sold with a decent contract behind them.

Here are the five current players in the Burnley squad whose contracts are up come June 2025.

Josh Brownhill

A fan favourite at Turf Moor, Brownhill has had an excellent four-and-a-half years at Burnley since his move from Bristol City.

The Burnley captain has been consistently brilliant throughout his tenure, but as things stand, he will be departing Lancashire in June 2025.

Brownhill's all-time league appearances for Burnley, as per Flashscore Season Apps Goals Assists 2024/25 (so far) 9 4 1 2023/24 33 4 2 2022/23 41 7 8 2021/22 35 2 3 2020/21 33 0 1 2019/20 10 0 0

Brownhill is keen to focus on the season and block out outside noise amid contract speculation.

The midfielder has been linked with a potential pre-contract agreement to sign for Turkish side Trabzonspor, according to Sabah.

Brownhill spoke to the Burnley Express regarding his future and insisted he wouldn't be making a choice until the end of this campaign, but when asked if he wanted to stay, the 28-year-old said: "Yeah of course. It’s one of them where my contract is coming to an end, is it in the club’s best interests to sort me out or is it mine?

"I’ve got a year left and I just want to keep focusing on performing very well, winning games and scoring goals."

The summer just gone would've seen Brownhill become a free agent if it wasn't for a one-year contract extension, and once again the midfielder and the club will find themselves in the same dilemma in June unless something is addressed.

Connor Roberts

Another loved addition from the Burnley faithful is Connor Roberts. The Welshman has enjoyed a successful four-season spell for the Clarets and played an integral part in Burnley's title-winning campaign in the 2022/23 season.

The former Swansea City right-back has developed a great connection with fans, but his future could lie elsewhere.

In the past few seasons, Roberts has found himself in and out of the starting eleven, and the 29-year-old went on loan in January to Leeds United to gain some more game time.

Now, Roberts faces competition from the likes of Bashir Humphreys and CJ Egan-Riley at right-back, which may see him favour a move out of Turf Moor when his contract expires next summer.

Nathan Redmond

The 30-year-old veteran winger is most likely to leave Burnley this summer.

After joining Burnley on a free in 2023, Redmond has only gone onto make 15 appearances in the claret and blue.

His proven track record of injuries has once again been the headline for the winger this season under Parker, after he suffered a hamstring injury in January last year which required surgery.

His future at the club is undecided, but signs are pointing to Redmond leaving in June.

John Egan

Egan is well known for his brilliant time at Sheffield United, being a part of Chris Wilder's 19/20 Premier League side who put themselves in the running for the Champions League at one point.

The Irishman has made his stature known on the EFL stage, after the several clubs he's played for and now resides at Burnley.

Egan's all-time career statistics, as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Sheffield United 224 Gillingham 92 Brentford 71 Southend United 15 Bradford City 4 Crystal Palace 2

After signing on a free for the Clarets in early September, the plan was seemingly to use Egan for his experience and as a cover option.

This is how it has gone so far, with the centre-back yet to make an appearance for the Lancashire side.

Egan will be useful this season, but it will be his game-time that likely decides whether we see an extension or not.

Jay Rodriguez

Mr Burnley himself. Rodriguez has no doubt been an icon at Turf Moor after amassing almost 300 appearances and scoring 74 goals in that time.

He is another fan favourite at the club, but has seen his game time shrink over the last season and, under Parker, his fortunes are looking the same.

Two starts and four outings off the bench have probably proven to Rodriguez this could be his last season in his hometown.

Now at 35, he may be looking for a new challenge, and due to him being one of the highest earners in the squad according to Capology and their estimates, Parker probably can't afford to keep him around next season, going off his impact at the club at this moment in time.

Who knows what the future holds, but as it stands, Rodriguez will be packing his bags in the summer.