The January transfer window is fast approaching and for Burnley, that gives them the perfect chance to address the shortcomings that have hindered their season in recent weeks.

Scoring goals has been the obvious issue for Scott Parker's side, but given they were the only team in Championship history to concede six or fewer goals after 16 rounds after a 1-0 win at Bristol City last weekend, their defence has been able to bail them out.

That gives Parker a clear area of focus for the January window but given the difficult financial position Burnley find themselves in, recruiting players may mean others leave.

They tried to do most of their late business in the summer on loan-to-buy deals, and while that was successful in bringing Zian Flemming to the club, it was unsuccessful in their reported pursuit of Morgan Whittaker, largely because it's not appealing to the selling club.

Most Clarets fans will tell you they don't want to see key men leave in January, but with fringe players like Mike Tresor likely to be able to fetch a cushy fee, they should still be able to add to their squad.

Here, we look at two players who Burnley's scouts should be casting a close eye over in the lead-up to January.

Kwame Poku

It seems as though half of the EFL wants to sign Kwame Poku, who it's fair to say is probably the hottest young talent outside the Premier League at this moment in time.

The Clarets have already been credited as one of a host of clubs with an interest in Poku but it would be wise to continue to monitor his performances in the build-up to January as they continue to try and find a remedy to their attacking woes.

While the lack of goals ultimately thrusts the strikers into the spotlight, questions also have to be asked of Burnley's other attacking players, who can also chip in with goals alongside creating chances for strikers to finish off.

Ranking among the worst in the division for big chances created, it's clear they are struggling in both departments, and Poku could provide a solution to both problems, as well as bringing some versatility across the front line.

Kwame Poku 24/25 League One stats (Fotmob) Goals 10 Assists 5 Chances created 21 Touches in opposition box 83 Successful dribbles 31

With the ability to play on the wing or behind the striker, he is exactly what Burnley are lacking, but they'd have to beat off stiff competition to land him.

Cody Drameh

Another transfer target in time gone by, Burnley would be wise to send their scouts to cast a close eye over Cody Drameh, who currently plays for Hull City.

Parker got a first-hand look at him when Burnley travelled to Hull back in October and Drameh was slightly impressive that night, stifling Luca Koleosho throughout the game, so much so that he was eventually taken off.

While adding a right-back may not be Burnley's primary focus in January, it's something they must have in the back of their minds as Connor Roberts' Clarets contract nears its conclusion.

Behind Roberts, Burnley have precious little at right back aside from the unfancied Shurandy Sambo, so it's definitely an area of the pitch that can be improved.

Even if they only watch with a view to a summer move, the Clarets would be wise to take a closer look at Drameh, who has all the attributes to be Roberts' successor.