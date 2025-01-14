Football League World's Burnley pundit Will Lancaster has admitted that he would be "over the moon" if the Clarets added Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker to their squad this month.

Burnley are once again in the midst of a promotion battle from the Championship and currently sit in second place, two points off table-topping Leeds United.

This month, Scott Parker's side have already made two additions, with Oliver Sonne joining from Silkeborg and Ashley Barnes returning from Norwich City.

Whittaker could possibly be next in line, with Pete O'Rourke first reporting the Clarets' renewed interest in the 24-year-old on Sunday.

Since then, TalkSport have stated that Burnley have seen a bid rejected, with Hull City also seeing their offer turned down. However, if Parker's side return with an improved fee, the Devonshire club may find it difficult to refuse, as Whittaker has the potential to bring in a heavy sum of money.

Burnley pundit backs the Clarets to sign Morgan Whittaker

To get a Turf Moor point of view on the potential signing of Whittaker, Football League World spoke to their resident Clarets pundit, Will Lancaster, who detailed his keenness to sign the winger this January.

"I would be over the moon with Morgan Whittaker," Lancaster emphasised.

"We have been crying out for a left-footed winger for so long. But not just any left-footed winger, but one who is willing to take someone on and get a shot away. Players like Jeremy Sarmiento and Luca Koleosho are quite hesitant to pull the trigger, and while Jaidon Anthony is not too bad at that, I'm not ever convinced any of them will go in.

"We have really lacked that source of goals from out wide, with the main source being Josh Brownhill, and he is an eight or a ten. Obviously, Zian Flemming is coming into form right now, but you do wonder if we had Manuel Benson fit and a more direct inside forward whether the season would have panned out differently."

Speaking about the potential price on Whittaker's head, Lancaster added: "£15 million is being thrown around, but I think you have got to play hardball.

"Plymouth aren't in the best league position themselves, and they are looking favourites to finish bottom of the league. Whereas we are fighting for Premier League promotion.

"This could be the last window they (Plymouth) have to secure a big fee for Morgan Whittaker. Going down will diminish that value substantially.

"A fee of around £8-10 million with performance-related add-ons rising to around £12-13 million would be reasonable for both teams. Plymouth aren't going to get that fee in the future, especially if nobody signs Whittaker this season.

"If we go up and they go down, we are going to be looking at relative pennies, so I think that is a fair fee for a player of such quality in a struggling side."

Whittaker would be a good addition for Burnley

While Whitttaker has by no means hit the same heights as last season, his stunning strike against Brentford in the FA Cup brought his name back into the limelight.

During the 23-24 season, he was outstanding for Argyle, almost single-handedly steering them away from relegation, recording 19 goals and eight assists across 46 league appearances.

Morgan Whittaker's stats for Plymouth Argyle via FotMob, as of January 14th (AM) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 (loan) League One 25 9 7 2023/24 Championship 46 19 8 2024/25 Championship 18 3 1

A move to Turf Moor could be the ideal step-up, with Whittaker almost guaranteed that right-wing position with Anthony struggling to provide consistent contributions.

For Argyle fans, while it would be a disappointment, they must accept it is the right time for the 24-year-old to make a move and netting a hefty sum will soften the blow somewhat.