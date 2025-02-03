La Liga side Las Palmas are negotiating to sign Burnley's Mike Tresor, who has failed to make a Championship appearance for the Clarets this term.

That's according to Marca's Jesus Izquierdo via X, who claims that the Canary Islands outfit are in talks to land the attacking midfielder before the transfer deadline.

Las Palmas negotiate to sign Burnley winger Mike Tresor

Tresor initially joined the Clarets on loan from Belgian side Genk during the summer of 2023, when the Lancashire club were under the stewardship of former boss Vincent Kompany.

The ex-Willem II man then moved to Turf Moor on a permanent basis last summer, in a pre-agreed £15.4 million move, as reported by The Athletic.

During the 2022/23 Belgian First Division A season, he produced a stunning return of eight goals and 24 assists in 39 top-flight appearances.

However, he has not come close to hitting such lofty heights in a Clarets shirt, and failed to yield a single goal contribution in 16 Premier League appearances last campaign, as the Turf Moor side suffered relegation to the Championship.

He has subsequently endured a lack of game time in the second tier, partly due to injury struggles, while his only outing of the season came against League One Reading in the FA Cup last month, but the 25-year-old did notch an assist during a 3-1 win over the Royals.

Tresor's tough spell in Lancashire could be on the verge of ending though, as Spanish La Liga club Las Palmas are in negotiations to snap up his services.

Diego Martinez's side already boasts names which are familiar to English football supporters, such as ex-Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna, and former Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie.

Tresor could become the latest former Championship man to join Martinez's club, who are hoping to maintain their La Liga status after winning promotion to the top tier back in 2023.

Mike Tresor's 2023/24 Premier League stats Appearances 16 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 0

Mike Tresor's seemingly imminent Burnley exit will not come as a surprise

Should Tresor leave the Clarets in favour of Las Palmas ahead of Monday night's 11pm transfer deadline, it would not surprise the Turf Moor faithful, who will feel vastly underwhelmed by the 25-year-old's efforts in Lancashire.

During his last season with Genk, Tresor notched an incredible return of 32 goal contributions, but he has failed to score since signing for Scott Parker's men, and has created just one assist, which came against a League One opponent.

The Clarets must surely regret the £15.4 million outlay they placed on the wideman's services, but from a footballing point of view, his potential exit makes sense for a club who are otherwise vying for an immediate Premier League return, and sit just five points below league leaders Leeds United.