Luca Koleosho has emerged as a reported transfer target for a myriad of Premier League suitors, although Newcastle United are sure to exclude themselves from contention and that should provide something of a boost to Burnley and Scott Parker.

The promotion specialist was tasked with overseeing a significant squad exodus at Turf Moor, which truly took shape in the closing stages of the summer transfer window. A controversial late fire-sale saw Burnley lose the likes of Anass Zaroury, Dara O'Shea, Sander Berge, Ameen Al Dakhil and Wilson Odobert among many others, and there was understandable fear of Koleosho following suit by moving away from East Lancashire, too.

Indeed, Koleosho had been subjected to interest from Wolves, although they were eventually deterred from making a move after learning of Burnley's colossal £40m asking price according to Fabrizio Romano.

Burnley swiftly handed themselves security and increased bargaining power by agreeing a five-year contract with Koleosho following the conclusion of the window, but it has done precious little to wade off his admirers.

As per a recent report from HITC, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Wolves themselves are all interested in Koleosho - although the stance from the Magpies may have now changed in a fresh boost for Burnley.

Newcastle United may cool interest in Burnley's Luca Koleosho amid Anthony Gordon claim

Newcastle have sealed a fresh six-year contract for star winger Anthony Gordon, meaning that they may no longer take an active interest in Koleosho's signature.

Gordon, who was signed by Newcastle from Everton for a £45m sum in 2023, had reportedly been of interest to both Arsenal and Liverpool after an impressive season in the North East last term.

The six-cap England international scored 11 goals and made a further 10 assists from 35 Premier League outings, solidifying his status as one of the most dangerous wide players in the top-flight.

Naturally, the division's top dogs appeared to have come calling amid Newcastle's high-profile attempts to remain in compliance with Profit and Sustainability rules, although they were able to retain him beyond the summer window and now look unlikely to be parting ways anytime soon following the agreement of a new long-term contract.

Gordon and Koleosho, who are both at their best in a left-sided wing role, are very similar from a stylistic standpoint with their shared ability to beat defenders on the inside and outside and cut into the box, so the chances of Newcastle keeping their interest in the USA-born Italy youth international feel rather remote at this stage.

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon contract agreement is key for Burnley amid Luca Koleosho claims

Koleosho will still be attracting interest, of course, but the likely exclusion of Newcastle can be received as a boost to their hopes of retaining the young winger.

The 20-year-old flyer is perhaps the most prized asset at Parker's disposal now, and still possesses rightful credit in the bank at Premier League level after impressing before injury last season.

Luca Koleosho's 23/24 Premier League stats for Burnley (Per 90 mins, Via FBRef) Attempted take-ons 7.99 Successful take-ons 3.05 Progressive carries 4.90 Carries into penalty area 2.68 Shot-creating actions through take-ons 1.02 Goal-creating actions 0.55 xG 0.18

Despite being a part of a struggling side at such a young age, Koleosho's confident ball-carrying ability and dynamism up and down the left-hand side notably caught the eye, and it really makes for little surprise that Premier League clubs want to bring him back to the top-flight.

His performances in the Championship are of even less surprise, and Koleosho is sure to be a vital component for Parker all year long as he looks to take them back to the big time at the first attempt.

The attacker has already added two goals to his stat-line after five games and simply looks classes above the level at full throttle, with second-tier full-backs largely powerless to subdue his pace and trickery in one-v-one situations.

Retaining a player of such promise, potential and class for the Championship, then, is something which Burnley deserve to be commended for, and their stance will likely strengthen further after Newcastle managed to boost their own chances of keeping hold of Gordon.