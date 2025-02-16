As is the case with most clubs these days, Burnley have made their fair share of errors in the transfer market, but the hefty fees they've stumped up for some players have made some deals considerably worse than others.

Having spent most of the last decade in the Premier League, the Clarets have had the money there to invest into their playing squad on a level that most of their Championship rivals haven't.

Money doesn't necessarily buy success though, as Burnley have certainly found out at times, making some disastrous moves in the market in the last decade.

Here, we identify five players who have arguably been the worst deals of them all...

Mike Tresor

It wouldn't be a list of Burnley signing's who've flopped without including the biggest flop of them all - Mike Tresor - whose spell at Turf Moor has been nothing short of a disaster.

Signed for a fee in the region of £16m, Tresor hasn't come remotely close to justifying the near-club record fee Burnley stumped up for him and probably won't play for the club again.

After he made a cameo appearance against Reading in the FA Cup earlier this season, many Clarets fans thought he might feature heavily, but Scott Parker recently said he would be unavailable for the foreseeable.

For such an investment, for Tresor to return just one assist in 20 games has to go down as a huge failure.

Nahki Wells

Something of a forgotten man at Turf Moor, most people have probably forgot that Nahki Wells ever played for the Clarets, and you'd need a great memory to remember any of the 10 appearances he made for the club.

Wells never registered a single goal involvement at Burnley, which undoubtedly means that his £5m move goes down as a failure, even though the East Lancashire club did at least recoup that money when they sold him to Bristol City.

The former Huddersfield man was prolific at Championship level but was never able to make the grade at Burnley for whatever reason.

Wout Weghorst

The name Wout Weghorst is something of a taboo subject at Turf Moor, with a definite split of opinions among fans over what they think about Weghorst.

The Clarets stumped up a reported £12m to sign the Dutch striker from Wolfsburg, and the move just didn't work out at all, with Weghorst departing almost straight after Burnley's relegation was confirmed.

He cited that he wanted to be in the Dutch World Cup squad, but some Burnley fans remain bitter than he didn't help them get back into the top-flight.

Ben Gibson

Arguably the worst signing of the Sean Dyche era, Ben Gibson cost Burnley a reported £15m when he swapped the Riverside for Turf Moor.

It was always likely to be a tall order for a left-sided centre back to come in and push Ben Mee out of the squad, and it proved to be that way for Gibson, who found game time hard to come by.

Incredibly, Gibson only ever played once for Burnley in the Premier League - a 5-1 defeat to Everton - and they sold him to Norwich for a fee in the region of £7.5m.

Michael Obafemi

Although Michael Obafemi cost nowhere near as much as Gibson, the £3.5m fee Burnley paid Swansea to acquire him still serves as a baffling one.

Promotion was incredibly likely at the time, and Burnley were already stacked with attacking talent, so the deal to sign Obafemi seemed a strange one.

Michael Obafemi 22/23 Burnley Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 12 2 1

The Irish international has since been shipped out on loan and the fact he's struggling for game time at Plymouth now shows that he's probably not at the required level for Burnley.