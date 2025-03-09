Burnley's exploits in both the Championship and Premier League over recent seasons have led the club to possess a clearly bloated squad as it stands, and numerous players will be on the move this summer regardless of their league status for next season.

The Clarets are well in with a chance of an immediate promotion back to the top-flight this term, with Scott Parker leading his side in the race for the top two as the end of the campaign rapidly approaches.

Parker has done well in terms of utilising his large squad of players since he was appointed last summer, and has settled on a core group that now boasts one of the best defensive records in English football history.

Burnley will be preparing for a whole host of incomings and outgoings in the upcoming window though, no matter which league they are playing in next season, and FLW have picked out two Clarets players who need to find a new challenge and leave the club in the summer for the benefit of their own careers.

Mike Tresor

The ongoing Mike Tresor conundrum is one that has confused and angered Burnley supporters over the last 12 months, and he needs to move on this summer for the good of both himself and the club, after failing to ever live up to lofty expectations at Turf Moor.

Tresor joined the Clarets in 2023 on a season-long loan move from Belgian side Genk, and his temporary switch was made permanent last May, after the club were obligated to trigger the £15.4m fee included in the original deal.

He had only appeared 19 times for the club in their dismal relegation campaign, however, and so eyebrows were raised at the full-time move, with an exit then mooted throughout the summer to the likes of OGC Nice and Ajax as Burnley looked to make a quick profit.

The Belgian winger stayed in East Lancashire for this season, however, and was named in the official squad list in September, but has featured just once this season amid a myriad of mysterious injury issues.

He played against Reading in the FA Cup in January, but is now set for another long-term lay-off after the Burnley Express claimed last month that the club had deemed him 'unfit to play'.

Mike Tresor's Burnley FC record (2023-present) Appearances 20 Starts 4 Goals 0 Assists 1

Tresor's summer departure seems pretty inevitable at this point, and it is fair to say that Clarets supporters will be glad to see the back of him if he does leave Turf Moor soon.

Shurandy Sambo

Dutch full-back Shurandy Sambo has struggled to make any impact at Burnley this season, and it looks quite likely that he will leave the club in the summer, especially if they win promotion to the Premier League.

He joined the Clarets from PSV on a four-year deal ahead of this season when Vincent Kompany was still in charge, but has been unable to impress Scott Parker enough to be worthy of a place in the team ahead of Bashir Humphreys or Connor Roberts, and has failed to even make the matchday squad in recent months.

Oliver Sonne's January arrival has seen him fall even further down the right-back pecking order for the second-half of the season. It feels as if the only way he makes another appearance this term will be if Parker experiences an unprecedented injury crisis to his record-breaking defence.

The 23-year-old still has a good pedigree from his time in the Eredivisie, and was the subject of reported interest from FC Utrecht and Sparta Rotterdam ahead of a potentially swift return to his home country in the January window.

Sambo did not leave Turf Moor, however, but a summer exit, either on a permanent or loan deal, again feels like a foregone conclusion at this stage of the season.