Burnley manager Scott Parker has confirmed that first-team outcast Mike Tresor is set for another lengthy spell out due to injury.

As per journalist Matt Scrafton, Parker has revealed the latest setback for the Belgium international attackign midfielder in his pre-Southampton press conference, as the Clarets gear up to take the Saints on in FA Cup action.

Tresor was reportedly in talks with Las Palmas over a potential switch to La Liga, but nothing came to fruition as the window slammed shut on Monday evening.

The 25-year-old has rarely been seen this campaign, with his only appearance for the Clarets coming in an FA Cup tie against Reading, where he managed to provide an assist against the League One outfit.

Nonetheless, Parker's side has managed to perform admirably in his absence, currently holding second place in the standings, with a goal difference advantage over Sheffield United.

Mike Tresor set for lengthy Burnley FC absence

As detailed previously, the Burnley head coach has confirmed that Tresor is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

After his last appearance in the FA Cup, he hasn't been included in a single matchday squad, with the Clarets boss asked as to whether he was set for an extended period on the sidelines due to another njury.

Parker replied: "Probably, yeah. I think that's probably the case. We probably won't see Mikey for a little while now."

This was all that Parker revealed, and it seems to have been a season of mysterious injuries for the Belgian, who has had little detail provided on his whereabouts.

Mike Tresor is slowly turning into a disaster deal for Burnley

Tresor initially joined the Clarets on loan from Belgian side Genk during the summer of 2023, when the Lancashire club were under the stewardship of former boss Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian scored eight times and racked up a mammoth 24 assists in the Jupiler Pro League for Genk in his final season, which led to Burnley snapping him up temporaryily, but there was a £15.4 million deal pre-agreed for the summer of 2024, as reported by The Athletic, no matter what division the Lancashire side were in.

Mike Tresor's 2022-23 Genk Season Stats Statistic Figure Percentile (Compared to other Belgian League wingers) Goals 8 91% Assists 24 100% Successful Dribbles 63 97% Chances Created 109 100% Successful Crosses 83 100% Touches 2152 100% Expected Assists 11.8 100%

Unfortunately, Burnley fans have seen very little of this potential, and even during his appearances last season in the Premier League, he struggled to make an impact, failing to register any contributions in 16 games.

Whether it is all down to injuries this term remains to be seen, but you can imagine that the Turf Moor faithful are at breaking point with the 25-year-old.

There was mystery earlier on in the season when Burnley chairman Alan Pace claimed that Tresor was fit and available to play fro the club, which made his absences from matchday squads even stranger, but to date his only outing has been in the FA Cup, and that is set to continue.

If he can still contribute in the future, then they should think about retaining him, but if he has no interest in playing for Burnley, then the Lancashire club should cut ties in the next window.