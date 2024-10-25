Connor Roberts has made a bright start to the 2024/25 season with Burnley, and he's quickly become one of the first names on the teamsheet for Scott Parker.

Roberts has started seven of the Clarets' Championship games this season, missing four with injury, but after recovering from his knock, he's back to being a regular starter.

The Welshman's time at Turf Moor hasn't been plain sailing, with illness and injury meaning it took a while to really find his feet at Burnley, but he's been like a new signing for the club since returning from his short-term loan spell at Leeds United in the summer, and he's set to play an important role this season.

However, the 29-year-old sees his contract at Burnley expire in the summer, and he's about to enter the final six months of his deal, meaning the club have a decision to make when it comes to offering him a new one or not.

Burnley might soon have to take action over Connor Roberts' future

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Burnley need to make a decision in the very near future about whether they want to keep the Welshman at the club.

If they intend to keep Roberts at the club, then offering him a new deal before the transfer window opens to ensure no clubs come in with a bid for him would be important, but you sense that there are a lot of factors at play when it comes to deciding the 29-year-old's future.

It remains to be seen what league Burnley will be in next season, and while Roberts has played 39 games of Premier League football across his spell with the Clarets and at Swansea, he struggled for regular league top-flight minutes last season and subsequently joined Championship side Leeds on loan.

If Burnley return to the top-flight, would they really want Roberts, who turns 30 at the start of next season at the club, particularly if he's not first choice?

The right-back is a fantastic Championship player, but he's never been a regular in the Premier League, and it's unlikely that will change when he enters his thirties.

It gives the Clarets a real dilemma, as it's hard to build a squad when you don't know what division you're going to be in, and it leaves Roberts in limbo too.

When he has less than six months left on his deal, he's free to sign a pre-contract with sides from abroad, and you'd imagine that Roberts wouldn't be short of suitors from both England and perhaps abroad.

Burnley would surely rather sell him in January than see him leave for free after signing a pre-contract elsewhere, and it gives Parker and the club's hierarchy a real dilemma, as they'll have to make their minds up in the very near future.

Connor Roberts will be looking to win another promotion to the Premier League

While he's never quite been able to crack the Premier League, Roberts has developed a reputation as an excellent Championship defender, and has a decent record in the league.

He won the title with Burnley in 2023, and has reached the play-offs a further three times, reaching the final in 2021 with Swansea and in 2024 with Leeds.

When Burnley were relegated, Roberts' addition back to the squad looked an important one thanks to his experience in the league, and he appears to be a favourite of Parker's, starting every fixture he's been fully fit for.

Connor Roberts' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Swansea City 2015-21 152 11 15 Yeovil Town (Loan) 2015-16 54 0 3 Bristol Rovers (Loan) 2016 5 0 0 Middlesbrough (Loan) 2017-18 4 0 0 Burnley 2021- 96 6 9 Leeds United (Loan) 2024 15 1 1

The Welshman will be fully aware of his contract situation but will put that behind him for now to try and help his side back to the Premier League, and good performances will put him in the shop window should he depart on a free transfer in the summer.

Roberts' situation is a difficult one for Burnley, and while he's a key player for them now, there are no guarantees that will be the case next season, and it's a dilemma that Alan Pace, Parker and the rest of the club's hierarchy will have to mull over.

However, time is of the essence in this situation, and one way or another, Burnley will have to take action in the near future.